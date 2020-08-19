[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21: Star Heads – New Player Faces, Greenwood, Beta, Graphics & more

With new levels of graphic capability, will we see more realistic faces and emotions on the game?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Aug 19, 2020
fifa 21 new star heads greenwood

We are seeing more information about FIFA 21 every day and even more so with the Closed Beta now live.

One area of FIFA 21 we are keen to see is the graphics, and more specifically player faces. But what do we know so far?

Contents hide
1 Mason Greenwood
2 New Faces

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Mason Greenwood

On FIFA 20, Mason Greenwood’s generic face caused quite the stir.

However, now he is a first team regular at Manchester United he will get his real face in the game, right?

Mason Greenwood
MAKEOVER! Greenwood is in need of a refresh on FIFA 21

Wrong.

Judging by what we have seen on Twitter from slimmyii2, Greenwood’s face is still, unfortunately, generic on FIFA 21.

New Faces

There is some good news though FIFA fans.

READ MORE: What we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

FifaCMTips has shown off a host of new faces on FIFA 21, with plenty of Premier League youngsters included.

Arsenal youngsters Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson have all received refreshed player faces, as has Newcastle starlet Matty Longstaff.

Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong is among the higher profile players to receive a new star head.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: Seven players to transform on Career Mode

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon