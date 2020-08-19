FIFA 21: Star Heads – New Player Faces, Greenwood, Beta, Graphics & more

With new levels of graphic capability, will we see more realistic faces and emotions on the game?

We are seeing more information about FIFA 21 every day and even more so with the Closed Beta now live.

One area of FIFA 21 we are keen to see is the graphics, and more specifically player faces. But what do we know so far?

Mason Greenwood

On FIFA 20, Mason Greenwood’s generic face caused quite the stir.

However, now he is a first team regular at Manchester United he will get his real face in the game, right?

MAKEOVER! Greenwood is in need of a refresh on FIFA 21

Wrong.

Judging by what we have seen on Twitter from slimmyii2, Greenwood’s face is still, unfortunately, generic on FIFA 21.

New Faces

There is some good news though FIFA fans.

READ MORE: What we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

FifaCMTips has shown off a host of new faces on FIFA 21, with plenty of Premier League youngsters included.

Arsenal youngsters Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson have all received refreshed player faces, as has Newcastle starlet Matty Longstaff.

Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong is among the higher profile players to receive a new star head.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: Seven players to transform on Career Mode