BREAKING* FIFA 21 Licences: AC & Inter Milan sign multi-year deal with EA

It’s two in but one out for EA, with a fake name coming to a second club in Serie A this year.

After Konami announced it had lost the licences to AC Milan and Inter Milan, you felt it was only a matter of time before EA came calling.

The FIFA franchise has now secured a multi=year deal with the Milan clubs, starting with FIFA 21.

AC Milan Trailer

Inter Milan Trailer

The word from EA

Nick Wlodyka, Vice President & GM, of EA Sports FIFA said: “Continuing to elevate strategic club partnerships in Italy is crucial to our vision and commitment to grow the love of sport, and in this case, global football worldwide through authentic interactive experiences.

FORZA ITALIA – The move strengthens EA’s hand in Serie A

“We look forward to offering fans an innovative and interactive FIFA experience for years to come.”

Arriverderci Roma

It’s not all good news from EA as they have also announced that their partnership with AS Roma has come to an end.

The side will be known as Roma FC in FIFA 21 and compete in a generic stadium – much like Juventus or Piemonte Calcio after Konami’s exclusive deal last year.

