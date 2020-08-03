[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Licences: AC & Inter Milan sign multi-year deal with EA

It’s two in but one out for EA, with a fake name coming to a second club in Serie A this year.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Aug 3, 2020
zlatan aac milan fifa 21

After Konami announced it had lost the licences to AC Milan and Inter Milan, you felt it was only a matter of time before EA came calling.

The FIFA franchise has now secured a multi=year deal with the Milan clubs, starting with FIFA 21.

Contents hide
1 AC Milan Trailer
2 Inter Milan Trailer
3 The word from EA
4 Arriverderci Roma

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

AC Milan Trailer

Inter Milan Trailer

The word from EA

Nick Wlodyka, Vice President & GM, of EA Sports FIFA said: “Continuing to elevate strategic club partnerships in Italy is crucial to our vision and commitment to grow the love of sport, and in this case, global football worldwide through authentic interactive experiences.

ac milan fifa 21
FORZA ITALIA – The move strengthens EA’s hand in Serie A

“We look forward to offering fans an innovative and interactive FIFA experience for years to come.”

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Arriverderci Roma

It’s not all good news from EA as they have also announced that their partnership with AS Roma has come to an end.

The side will be known as Roma FC in FIFA 21 and compete in a generic stadium – much like Juventus or Piemonte Calcio after Konami’s exclusive deal last year.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon