FIFA 21 PS4: EA Play, Release Date, Graphics, Gameplay, Career Mode, Ultimate Team & more

Much of the hype is around the Next Gen consoles, but what will our current consoles have in store?

FIFA 21 is set to be revealed next week, and with the PS5 shown off yesterday, much of the excitement is focused on the Next Gen consoles.

However, when FIFA 21 is released in late September the Next Gen consoles will not be available. So what will FIFA 21 look like on PS4?

EA Play

EA Play is set to take place next week, but how much will it give away for the current consoles.

NEW FEATURES! Last years trailer revealed new additions to the game, will it be the same this time around?

Any new game modes and features are likely to appear on both consoles, but expect the graphics to be focused around Next Gen.

Next week’s event could reveal more about the Trailer, Cover Star and Demo too!

EA usually release the new FIFA on the last Friday of September – so pencil Friday, 25 September 2020 into your diaries.

However, the football season in Europe could be delayed next year due to the Coronavirus pandemic so EA may align the release of FIFA 21 with real football world.

Graphics

The Frostbite 3 engine, originally designed for Battlefield, and currently used on FIFA 20 has created some incredible graphics.

The Next Gen consoles capabilities look set to take graphics to new heights, but graphics on the PS4 should still improve as they do each year.

Gameplay

FIFA 20 made improvements to the dribbling and defending aspects of the game and expect more fine-tuning ahead of the Next Gen consoles release.

ONE ON ONE! Dribbling and defending made big improvements on last years game.

Set pieces were also transformed, although penalties are now rather unpopular in the FIFA community.

Will EA try to adjust this or go for something new all together?

Game Modes

Will EA build on the foundations they laid for Career Mode last year?

A revamped Career Mode delighted many fans last year, but they still want to see more as the interactive scenes became repetitive very quickly.

CUT! The cut scenes for transfer negotiations and press conferences were exciting, now they have become repetitive.

Another big change could come in Ultimate Team, could we finally see cross-platform play on FIFA 21?

With four consoles to be in play by the end of the year, EA may look at introducing cross-platform play to its online features.

