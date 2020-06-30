[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21: Ones to Watch Predictions – Werner, Ziyech, Pjanic & more

Which summer signings will receive brand new special cards next season on the Next Gen consoles?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 30, 2020
fifa 21 ones to watch werner

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team will likely see a new set of Ones to Watch (OTW) cards released.

These OTW cards ratings’ improve throughout the year based on their real life performance, but which new signings will be included?

Contents hide
1 Timo Werner (OVR 86)
2 Hakim Ziyech (OVR 86)
3 Miralem Pjanic (OVR 86)
4 Arthur (OVR 85)
5 Thomas Meunier (OVR 82)

Timo Werner (OVR 86)

werner chelsea otw prediction fifa 21

A statement signing by Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

German striker Timo Werner was being chased by a number of clubs, but the Blues have landed the rapid forward for a fee believed to be around the £50 million mark.

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 86)

Hakim Ziyech FIFA 21 OTW

Another early signing made by Chelsea.

Three-time Ajax player of the year Hakim Ziyech will arrive ahead of the 2020/21 season, the thought of Ziyech, Werner, Abraham and Pulisic linking up is frightening!

Miralem Pjanic (OVR 86)

miralem pjanic fifa 21 otw

Will this be one of the biggest deals of the summer?

Bosnian midfielder has swapped Juventus for Barcelona, with Brazilian star Arthur heading in the opposite direction.

Arthur (OVR 85)

arthur fifa 21 otw 1

Who got the better deal?

23-year-old Brazilian Arthur will arrive in Turin this summer having scored three goals in La Liga this season.

Thomas Meunier (OVR 82)

thomas meunier ones to watch fifa 21 1

An astute piece of business from Dortmund.

With Achraf Hakimi returning to parent club Real Madrid, Dortmund have moved quickly to snap up Belgian international Thomas Meunier to bolster their right-hand side.

