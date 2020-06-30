FIFA 21: Ones to Watch Predictions – Werner, Ziyech, Pjanic & more

Which summer signings will receive brand new special cards next season on the Next Gen consoles?

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team will likely see a new set of Ones to Watch (OTW) cards released.

These OTW cards ratings’ improve throughout the year based on their real life performance, but which new signings will be included?

Timo Werner (OVR 86)

A statement signing by Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

German striker Timo Werner was being chased by a number of clubs, but the Blues have landed the rapid forward for a fee believed to be around the £50 million mark.

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 86)

Another early signing made by Chelsea.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Player Ratings Predictions – who deserves an upgrade?

Three-time Ajax player of the year Hakim Ziyech will arrive ahead of the 2020/21 season, the thought of Ziyech, Werner, Abraham and Pulisic linking up is frightening!

Miralem Pjanic (OVR 86)

Will this be one of the biggest deals of the summer?

Bosnian midfielder has swapped Juventus for Barcelona, with Brazilian star Arthur heading in the opposite direction.

Arthur (OVR 85)

Who got the better deal?

23-year-old Brazilian Arthur will arrive in Turin this summer having scored three goals in La Liga this season.

Thomas Meunier (OVR 82)

An astute piece of business from Dortmund.

With Achraf Hakimi returning to parent club Real Madrid, Dortmund have moved quickly to snap up Belgian international Thomas Meunier to bolster their right-hand side.

READ MORE: Pre-order FIFA 21 HERE