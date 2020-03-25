FIFA 21 Stadiums: Vote, Wishlist, Predictions, Updates & more

There are plenty of amazing grounds that don’t feature on EA’s title, but which might be added?

EA tends to add more stadiums every year to the FIFA franchise, with the entire Premier League and the vast majority of grounds in the Bundesliga and La Liga on FIFA 20.

So what’s next?

Licencing issues are hard to get around, so we look at some grounds which should be available to the FIFA 21 team, and could appear on the new game.

Vodafone Arena – Besiktas

Besiktas’ stadium is surrounded by perhaps one of the most picturesque settings in world football – the waterfront stadium would look incredible on FIFA 21.

GREAT RECEPTION – The Vodafone Arena created in PES 2017

Besiktas were founded almost 120 years ago and have won the Turkish Super League 15 times! Surely they’re deserving of having their incredible stadium feature next year.

Stadio San Paolo – Napoli

Home to one of the most hostile atmospheres in the world, it’s never easy for an opposition team to play against Napoli at home.

FEELING BLUE – The Stadio San Paolo created in PES 2020

EA has had trouble agreeing licensing rights with the Serie A in past years – if they were to agree terms with Italy, the Stadio San Paolo has to be one of the first new stadiums on FIFA 21’s list.

Giorgios Karaiskakis Stadium – Olympiacos

Greek side Olympiacos are more than worthy of having their stadium recreated in FIFA 21.

MOTHER OF ALL BATTLES – The biggest derby in Greece has been lacking authenticity

They have featured in the Champions League for years and have won the Greek domestic league trophy a record 44 times – who better to bring the famous Greek atmosphere to FIFA 21 than the Piraeus-based team.

Estadio do Dragao – Porto

Portuguese side Porto are a team steeped in history – with 28 Primeira Liga trophies under their belt, it’s fair to say they are one of the best sides in the country.

BRING IT BACK – Porto’s stadium has been in the FIFA franchise before

Their stadium, Estadio do Dragao, not only has a striking aesthetic but an amazing atmosphere – it would make a fine addition to FIFA 21.

Elland Road – Leeds United

Okay, so we know that Elland Road wasn’t in FIFA 20 because Leeds failed to secure promotion. However, it looks like it may finally be Leeds’ year as they currently sit fairly comfortably in an automatic promotion spot.

BRING US HOME – Elland Road created in PES 2020

If Leeds do make it to the Premier League, Elland Road will almost definitely feature in FIFA 21. The stadium has been home to Leeds since the club’s formation in 1919, so it would make a superb addition to the game.

