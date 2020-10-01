header decal
01 Oct 2020

FIFA 21 Trailer: Launch Trailer, Career Mode Trailer, FUT Trailer, Gameplay Trailer, Web App, EA Play & more

A first full reveal is on the way, with a leak suggesting EA could be showcasing plenty of details.

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Early Access: Companion App LIVE – Ultimate Team, Season 1, Objectives, Rewards & more

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 COUNTDOWN: Latest News, EA Play LIVE, FUT Web & Companion App, Ten Hour Trail Download, Early Access & more

Brand new game modes and fresh features are in store across both current and Next-Gen consoles!

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Early Access - EA Play LIVE, How to Download on PS4

Can't download the new game? Well check out how to get past the issues with our handy download guide.

FIFA

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 FUT Web & Companion App - Web App LIVE, TOTW 1 Revealed, Latest News, Rewards, Ultimate Team, Objectives, SBCs & more

It's time to get a headstart online by going handheld for FIFA Ultimate Team this year.

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Early Access COUNTDOWN – Download, Release Date, Time, EA Play 10 Hour Trial Web App & more

It's time to download and dive in, but how can you make sure you maximise your playing time?

FIFA

FIFA 21: EA Play LIVE, TOTW 1, FUT Web App Released, Latest News, Companion App, VOLTA, Pre-Order, Next Gen & more

More aspects of the Next Gen title have been revealed. Here's everything we know so far.

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 10 Hour Trial NOW LIVE: How to sign up, EA Play, Early Access, Pre-Order, FUT Web App, Ultimate Team & more

EA has announced that there will be no Demo this year, so how else can you play the game before release?

FIFA 21 Early Access: EA Play 10-Hour Trial, Features, TOTW 1 & more

For those of you who just can't wait, find out how to get your hands on the game earlier than the rest here!

FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Early Access: EA Play goes LIVE

The new game is available now with EA's subscription service/ Find out all the information you need right here.

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Career Mode: Best Young LM/LWs - Rashford, Dembele, Pulisic & more

We've gathered a list of the top 10 young left midfielders / wingers to sign in career mode in the new game.

FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Season 1 Objectives – Web, App, Rewards, Bonuses & more

The new game is underway even though it isn’t officially out yet, so don’t get left behind on FUT 21!

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Flashback Era - Latest News, Explained, Card Design, Predictions, Release Date & more

It's brand new for FUT this year, but what exactly does it entail? And who might feature?

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: FUT Web App LIVE, TOTW 1 Revealed, Latest News, ICON SBCs, Ratings, FUT Co-Op & more

FUT Co-op has been confirmed! The upcoming edition of the EA title may just be the best yet!

FIFA 21

FIFA 21: TOTW 1 All Cards – Fernandes, Iniesta, Gomez & more

The first set of in-form cards are set to be announced, but which stars will be included in the first squad?

FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 FUT Web & Companion App Released – Objectives, Rewards, SBCs & more

Although the release of the new game is not for a few more days, get your Ultimate Team underway now!

FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 TOTW 1 Revealed – Fernandes, Suarez, Vardy & more

The first Team of the Week squad has finally been announced and there are some great cards available.

