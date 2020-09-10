FIFA 21: Messi rated higher than Ronaldo, but both players take a hit!

EA has officially released the top 100 ratings for FIFA 21!

Whilst there are many world class players to look at, in reality, it all boils down to one rivalry – Messi vs Ronaldo.

Messi comes out on top

That’s right, it’s the Barca talisman Lionel Messi, who bests his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, coming in with an overall rating of 93 – one point higher than Ronaldo.

Despite Barcelona finishing second in La Liga last season, and Messi wanting out, EA has still deemed the Argentinian the better footballer than Serie A winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

READ MORE: MASSIVE Deal Gets You £15 Cashback When You Pre-Order FIFA 21

This doesn’t come as a massive surprise, especially considering that Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or last December.

Messi and Ronaldo both downgraded

Perhaps the bigger shock comes in the form of both Messi and Ronaldo’s actual ratings.

Messi’s overall of 93 and Ronaldo’s’ overall of 92 are both one point lower than their ratings from FIFA 20.

DOUBLE DOWNGRADE: Messi and Ronaldo have both been downgraded in FIFA 21

Messi’s downgrade was somewhat expected, after a season in which the forward directly contributed to 57 goals, rather than 74 in the 2018/19 season (still not a bad return…).

READ MORE: FIFA 21 - Top 10 rated players!

However, the Argentine also failed to lead Barcelona to La Liga victory this year.

As a result, many FIFA fans might’ve believed that it might finally be the year in which Ronaldo draws level, or perhaps even surpasses Messi’s FIFA rating.

YOUNG BLOOD: Will the gradual demise of Messi and Ronaldo make room for new names to come out on top soon?

After all, the Portuguese striker netted 37 times in the Serie A, playing an inspirational role in Juve being crowned champions.

Alas, it’s not to be, as EA has also downgraded Ronaldo’s overall to 92! Seems a little unfair?

To check out more official FIFA 21 ratings, head here.