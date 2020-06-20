FIFA 21 Next-Gen: Free Upgrade to New Consoles, New Features Revealed, Pre-order, Release Date Confirmed & more

Worried about forking out once again for the same game on new consoles? FIFA has you covered.

Following EA Play, EA has announced several new next-gen features for FIFA 21!

Keep reading for everything we now about the next generation of FIFA on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

EA has confirmed that FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on October 9, 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from October 6.

The EA Access (PS4, Xbox One) and Origin Access (PC) Play First Trials will start on October 1.

There is no confirmed release date for FIFA 21 on next-gen consoles yet.

Free Upgrade to Next-Gen

Similarly as to how Smart Delivery will work on Xbox Series X, if you purchase FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One before the release of FIFA 22, you can upgrade the game to the PS5 or Series X version completely free.

ON LOCK – Save your FUT and VOLTA data as you switch over to Next Gen

Your progress on Ultimate Team and Volta Football will also be carried over onto Next Gen – so all the more reason to upgrade!

Pre-orders

While there is currently no option to pre-order for next-gen consoles, we’ve got you covered for all the rest!

Simply head over to our pre-order and editions guide for everything you need to know, to ensure you play FIFA 21 as soon as possible!

Next-Gen FIFA 21 Game Features Confirmed

Following EA Play, EA has announced a series of Next-Gen game features for FIFA 21!

Key features on Next-Gen consoles include:

Gameplay

Blazing fast load times – get to kick-off in seconds

Controller haptics (PS5 only) – feel every shot, kick, pass, and tackle in your hands

Graphics and Visuals

Deferred Lighting and Rendering – a new lighting system creates more detail in every part of the stadium

Re-imagined player bodies – next-gen technology takes players to a whole new level of realism

NEXT LEVEL: EA has confirmed several new features for Next-Gen

Player Animations

Enhanced animation technology – new animations create ultra-responsive and realistic player movement

Off-ball humanisation – from adjusting shin pads to screaming for passes, feel all the emotion of football at the highest level

Next Level Atmospheres

Gameday immersion – contextual player, bench, and fan reactions let you feel the explosive passion of a last-minute winner

