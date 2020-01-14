FIFA 21 PS5: What Sony’s new console will mean for EA’s football game

This year is set to be a big one for gamers with the upcoming releases of both Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

Sony’s new console will be available from Holiday 2020, meaning we can expect it to be released late November 2020 at the earliest.

As a result, we expect EA to come back in a big way with the next instalment of their football title, FIFA 21.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the PS5’s specs, before we outline how it will effect FIFA 21!

What to Expect from the PS5

Earlier in the year, Sony’s system architect, Mark Cerny, shed some light on what we can expect from the new console.

More powerful CPU and GPU

Improved graphics and visual effects.

8K supported graphics (if you have a TV which supports 8K).

System memory increased in size and speed.

Ability to download larger files.

CYBERPUNK 2077 – out in April 2020 and we can’t wait to play it on the PS5

Ray Tracing

Models the travel of light to simulate complex interactions in 3D environments.

Leads to heightened realism, as it allows accurate mimicking of how light bounces off different objects.

GRID – night races in Shanghai will look incredible on the PS5

Improved Audio

Increased immersion with sounds coming from above, behind and around.

Requires no external hardware, but headphone audio will lead to the best results.

LAST OF US 2 – PS5’s improved audio will make for a truly terrifying experience

Specialised SSD

Reduced loading times both on loading screens and fast travel across open-world games.

Increased speed of how a world can be rendered.

Cerny demonstrated how Spiderman moved faster through the streets of Manhattan, due to the faster ability to get data off the improved hard drive.

THE AVENGERS – being released just months before the PS5, Square Enix’s game should make a smooth transition to the next-gen

