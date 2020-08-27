BREAKING* PES 2021 Roma: Serie A club EXCLUSIVE to Konami

Despite a stripped back game this year, the opportunity has arisen to strike a deal with an Italian giant.

We didn’t expect PES 2021 “Season Update” to have any new licences – but Konami has grabbed a second exclusive Serie A club!

With shock news that AS Roma will not be on FIFA 21, a month or so ago, it has now been confirmed they will be exclusive to PES 2021.

Roma PES 2021 Announcement Trailer

Arrivederci, FIFA

Similar to how Juventus are known as Piemonte Calcio in the FIFA franchise, AS Roma will now be referred to as Roma FC.

EXCLUSIVE – It looks as if PES 2021 will be the only place you can play as Roma and Juventus

Their stadium, the Stadio Olimpico, will not be on the game and the will have a custom kit created by EA.

What does this mean for PES?

Roma join Juventus as the second exclusive club in Serie A,

OLD LADY – Juventus signed exclusive;y with Konami for PES 2020

Roma are already on PES 2020, including the Stadio Olimpico, so this does not alter too much.

The big inclusions ill be face scans for Roma players, as well as the inclusion of club legends like Cafu and Gabriel Batistuta!

Expect a club edition to be announced soon, especially with the release just a few weeks away!

