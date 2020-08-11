UPDATED* FIFA 21 Pro Clubs: Pitch Notes, AI Customisation, Tactics, New Features, News & more

Pro Clubs has become a popular destination amongst the FIFA community and FIFA 21 will be no different.

EA has now released a deep dive into FIFA 21's Pro Clubs - keep reading to find out more.

New Features in FIFA 21

EA released some Pitch Notes, detailing new changes made to FIFA 21's Pro Clubs.

Check out the changes below.

AI Player Customisation

A feature that all Pro Club fans have been asking for - you will finally be able to customise your AI players in your club!

There will be a new option under the 'manage' section in the Pro Club menu, which will allow you to change the visual appearance, name and kit of all your AI players.

LOOKIN' FRESH: You will now be able to customise your AI Players!

Each club will have AI players to customise in each position that's in the game.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – Will VAR be implemented in EA’s next title?

All club members can access the customisation tab and view the AI players, but only club managers will be able to edit an AI Player.

Club managers will be able to customise the following:

Name (First/Last/Known As/Commentary/Kit Name)

Kit Number

Birth (Date/Nationality/Region)

Preferred foot

Face

Skin Tone

Eyes

Brows

Nose

Mouth

Ears

Hair

Facial Hair

Kit Fit

Accessories (Gloves, Boots, Wristbands, Sock Tape)

Animations (Running Style, Celebrations)

CELEBRATE IN STYLE: You'll even be able to customise AI player celebrations!

Tactics

You will now be able to customise up to five presets for your team's tactics.

This option will be found in a new tile under the 'Manage' section in the Pro Clubs menu.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team – New Icons Confirmed

Each preset tactic can be made up of all five game plans, meaning you can customise your Ultra Defensive, Defensive, Balanced, Attacking, Ultra Attacking game plans five times over!

MASTERCLASS: Become a true club manager with all-new tactic customisation

Club Managers will also be able to provide instructions to their AI Players to ensure they match the play style.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

You'll be able to select one of your five presets in the Pro Clubs Match Lobby, allowing you to select different tactics depending on the match.

EASY ACCESS: You'll be able to change your tactics in-game

However, if you're looking to jump into a quick Pro Clubs match, and only want to edit the formation, you’ll still have the ability to customise your Club’s formation and not the tactics.

More to come

EA as also stated that they will be 'sharing more details around AI teammates attributes, as well as your Virtual Pro’s experience growth' in the near future.

We'll update this page with any new info as soon as it drops!

To read more about FIFA 21, head here.

Release Date and Pre-order

EA has confirmed FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.

If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition not only will you get an OTW card, but you’ll also receive your copy three days early on Tuesday 6 October

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.

Along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

PRE-ORDER NOW: FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (including 3-days Early Access)