FIFA 21 Pre-Order: Price, Editions, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC & more

The summer is approaching meaning that it won’t be long before you can reserve your copy.

Despite the pause in football season, it won’t be long before the hype for FIFA 21 starts to build.

And with hype, comes people wanting to get their hands on the game as soon as possible.

We take a look and how to pre-order the upcoming EA Sports, title and how much it will cost on each platform.

No release date has been announced for FIFA 21 as of yet, and barring any delays, the EA Sports title should arrive on Friday, 25 September 2020.

Early Access

Those who are members of EA Acces will get eight hours of gameplay available around two weeks before the game comes out.

This should be around Friday, 11 September 2020.

If you pre-order one of the superior editions of the game (see below) you will be available to get full access to FIFA 21 from Tuesday, 22 September 2020 – three days before release.

Price

According to fifplay, FIFA 21 will cost $59.99 (Standard Edition), $79.99 (Champions Edition) and $99.99 (Ultimate Edition).

VAN THE MAN – FIFA 20 Champions Edition cover featuring Virgil van Dijk

In GBP, we expect this to be £39.99 (Standard Edition), £59.99 (Champions Edition) and £79.99 (Ultimate Edition).

The Champions and Ultimate Editions include a load of extra content, such as free FUT packs and special player picks.

How to Pre-Order FIFA 21

As soon as there is any concrete FIFA 21 info from EA Sports themselves, expect a pre-order option to become available.

This is much like how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has become available to pre-order within minutes of its trailer being revealed.

You will be able to pre-order the game from the EA Sports website, from your console’s store (Origin for PC) and from retailers such as Amazon.

Various outlets may have varying add-ons, so have a look around and see which package and price is best for you.

Next Gen – PS5 & Xbox Series X

Whether FIFA 21 will release on PS5 & Xbox Series X remains to be seen, we just hope that the news of their availability will be revealed when the game releases in September.

We expect Next Gen versions to become available in early 2021, with the option to pre-order from September/October 2020.

