FIFA 20: EA Sports lose Juventus rights to PES - and won't be in the game

FIFA 20 will not feature Juventus or the team's stadium for the first time in 25 years - as Konami have picked up exclusivity rights for PES 2020.

This is a huge blow for EA's game, with Konami continuing to acquire rights to some of the world's biggest teams.

Earlier this month, the Japanese publisher announced they had partnered with Manchester United and Bayern Munich - although these were not totally exclusive to PES.

The Juventus deal, however, is - and it remains to be seen how EA Sports will respond to this in FIFA 20.

The Allianz Stadium will not be included in the game - and will likely be replaced by a stock EA stadium - much like Barcelona's Nou Camp over the years.

Bayern Munich have also signed a deal with PES, and although this is not exclusive, Bayern's Allianz Arena won't appear in FIFA 20.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the FIFA 19 cover star, also makes the move, and he will appear on the front of the Juventus club edition of PES 2020.

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic joins Barca's Lionel Messi, Manchester United starlet Scott McTominay and Bayern Munich player of the season Serge Gnabry as the cover stars for the Konami title that won the critics choice award at E3 for best sports game.

The Juventus kit will not be on FIFA 20

So does that mean no Ronaldo, Dybala, Chiellini & co. on FIFA 20?

Fortunately, no. EA Sports were quick to make an announcement saying the Juventus team will appear on FIFA 20, but under a different guise.

The club will instead be called Piemonte Calcio, and will have a created crest and kit as well as a made up stadium.

The good news is that all the player names and likenesses will remain, so you still be able to play with their players, just not under the Juventus banner. Ironically, this is what PES has done in the past with clubs they didn't have the licences for.

So. How does PES 2020 play?

Konami has gone all out to create, what they believe, to be the strongest game so far in the series. We've had extensive hands on with PES 2020 and have learned a lot about what to expect come final build.

Insane Graphics

The 3D scans of the players look eerily similar to their real-life selves.

The PES Legends, Bayern Munich and Juventus players have intricate details of tattoos, hairstyles and skin blemishes. Talk about upping the game, Konami...

Yes, that is what Ronaldinho looks like in-game

Every licenced team has had the scanning treatment - so there's plenty of decent player models dotted around.

Take Bayern winger Kingsley Coman, for example. Look closely and you'll be able to pick out individual strands of hair. Yes, it really is that good.

This screenshot was taken during the capture session... pretty impressive

Sadly, the majority of the players from unlicensed teams haven't been scanned, and the difference really shows.

New Juventus arrival Aaron Ramsey looks as if he hasn't had the 3D scan treatment

Iconic celebrations

PES has brought back some of the hilarious and brilliant celebrations, as well as some signature celebrations from the best goalscorers in the world.

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski runs towards the corner flag with his signature celebration

PES Legend Gabriel Batistuta and his memorable machine gun celebration

Over the years these nostalgic celebrations have been swept under the carpet and newer 'trendy' celebrations have taken over.

It's certainly a nice touch from Konami to add some old school celebrations. Watching Batistuta do his machine gun celebration never gets old.

First touch mechanics

Konami has changed the 'cheesy' style of one-touch play that let you pass your way through a team just by repeatedly pressing the short pass button.

Instead, the focus now is all about timing, with the type of contact depending on how well the pass was timed.

Controlling the ball from long passes depends on the quality of the player's ball control.

Nobody for the PES Legends, Bayern Munich or Juventus had a poor first touch from simple passes but they did struggle to control long hoofs forward. With lower rated players this will be heightened.

This adds a whole new level of tactics to gameplay. Do you risk a quick ball or play it safe?

Defending and Shielding

Bayern's Allianz Arena has been beautifully recreated in PES 2020

We've already touched on the graphics, but it's the animation that really shines this year.

Realistic shielding of the ball and slide tackles make the game feel even more authentic.

Contesting headers against players who are considered aerial threats is now more of a 50:50 scenario - it's no longer just about who is the tallest.

Cover stars

It goes without saying the Juventus squad looks ace in PES 2020

The four PES 2020 cover stars will be a Barca superstar Lionel Messi, Scott McTominay of Manchester United, Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Ronaldinho will feature on the Legends Edition of the game, with official club editions for Barcelona, Bayern, Manchester United & Juventus featuring just their players. Cristiano Ronaldo jumps from FIFA to PES by starring on the Juve cover of the game.

The PES 2020 demo will be landing on July 30 - so we'll be able to have a more detailed hands on for you then. But in the meantime, over to you EA... we're expecting big things from FIFA 20.