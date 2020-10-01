header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Feature

01 Oct 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Launch Trailer is LIVE!

The newest FIFA trailer has arrived, and it could be the last we get before the game is officially released!

Feature

01 Oct 2020

FIFA 21 Trailer: Launch Trailer, Career Mode Trailer, FUT Trailer, Gameplay Trailer, Web App, EA Play & more

A first full reveal is on the way, with a leak suggesting EA could be showcasing plenty of details.

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 COUNTDOWN: Latest News, EA Play LIVE, FUT Web & Companion App, Ten Hour Trail Download, Early Access & more

Brand new game modes and fresh features are in store across both current and Next-Gen consoles!

01 Oct 2020

Brand new game modes and fresh features are in store across both current and Next-Gen consoles!

01 Oct 2020

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 FUT Web & Companion App - Web App LIVE, TOTW 1 Revealed, Latest News, Rewards, Ultimate Team, Objectives, SBCs & more

It's time to get a headstart online by going handheld for FIFA Ultimate Team this year.

01 Oct 2020

It's time to get a headstart online by going handheld for FIFA Ultimate Team this year.

01 Oct 2020

FIFA

FIFA 21: EA Play LIVE, TOTW 1, FUT Web App Released, Latest News, Companion App, VOLTA, Pre-Order, Next Gen & more

More aspects of the Next Gen title have been revealed. Here's everything we know so far.

01 Oct 2020

More aspects of the Next Gen title have been revealed. Here's everything we know so far.

01 Oct 2020

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: FUT Web App LIVE, TOTW 1 Revealed, Latest News, ICON SBCs, Ratings, FUT Co-Op & more

FUT Co-op has been confirmed! The upcoming edition of the EA title may just be the best yet!

30 Sep 2020

FUT Co-op has been confirmed! The upcoming edition of the EA title may just be the best yet!

30 Sep 2020

FIFA

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Pre-Order: EA offers new deal, Champions, Ultimate, Bonuses, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Pre-Orders & more

Order your digital copy of EA's next football game now and secure some amazing bonuses!

30 Sep 2020

Order your digital copy of EA's next football game now and secure some amazing bonuses!

30 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Best 50K Starter Squad Ideas

FIFA 21 kicks off today with the web app, here's a 50k starter squad to get you started in the new season!

30 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 kicks off today with the web app, here's a 50k starter squad to get you started in the new season!

30 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Best 25K Starter Squad

FUT21 Web App drops tonight, here's our favourite 25k starter team that we'll be trying to pick up ASAP!

30 Sep 2020

FUT21 Web App drops tonight, here's our favourite 25k starter team that we'll be trying to pick up ASAP!

30 Sep 2020

FIFA

FIFA 21 PS5: Latest News, Console Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date, Gameplay, New Features, Graphics & more

The new console arrives this year, meaning EA's FIFA could receive a huge upgrade in terms of graphics.

30 Sep 2020

The new console arrives this year, meaning EA's FIFA could receive a huge upgrade in terms of graphics.

30 Sep 2020

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Do’s & Don'ts For 10 Hours EA Play Access

It's almost time to get playing - but with a limited time for the trial - here's how to make the most of it.

29 Sep 2020

It's almost time to get playing - but with a limited time for the trial - here's how to make the most of it.

29 Sep 2020

FIFA

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Xbox Series X: Latest News, EA Play, PRE-ORDERS LIVE, Release Date, Price, Specs, Series S, New Features & more

Microsoft's new console is on the way, so the EA title will have some huge upgrades across the board.

29 Sep 2020

Microsoft's new console is on the way, so the EA title will have some huge upgrades across the board.

29 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Web App Release Day - 7 Things To Get Completed

Get the best start to FUT 21 with these all important Web App Tips!

29 Sep 2020

Get the best start to FUT 21 with these all important Web App Tips!

29 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Career Mode: Latest News, Arsenal, Ratings Confirmed, Wonderkids, New Features, Growth System, Transfers & more

There was big improvements to the offline mode in FIFA 20. Will EA match those in their upcoming title?

26 Sep 2020

There was big improvements to the offline mode in FIFA 20. Will EA match those in their upcoming title?

26 Sep 2020

FIFA

FIFA 21 ICONs: All ratings confirmed - Cantona, Vidic, Asshley Cole, ICON SBCs & more

A new game means a new bunch of legends coming to FUT - which players will make the cut?

25 Sep 2020

A new game means a new bunch of legends coming to FUT - which players will make the cut?

25 Sep 2020

FIFA

FIFA 21 Xbox One: Latest News, Release Date, Web App, New Features, Next Gen Pre-Order, Graphics, Dual Entitlement & more

Planning on playing EA's upcoming title on Microsoft's current console? Here's what you need to know.

24 Sep 2020

Planning on playing EA's upcoming title on Microsoft's current console? Here's what you need to know.

24 Sep 2020

FIFA

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Top 1000 database revealed

Curious where your favorite players will land in the newest FIFA game? The top 1000 ratings are out now!

23 Sep 2020

Curious where your favorite players will land in the newest FIFA game? The top 1000 ratings are out now!

23 Sep 2020

Latest Featured Articles
recommended for you

V10 R-League Round 4 Winners & Losers: Red Bull complete faultless clean sweep

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

Get £15 BACK when you buy any PS5 or Xbox Series X controller, accessory or game with this epic deal!

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy