UPDATED* FIFA 21 COUNTDOWN: Latest News, EA Play LIVE, FUT Web & Companion App, Ten Hour Trail Download, Early Access & more

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Best 50K Starter Squad Ideas

FIFA 21 kicks off today with the web app, here's a 50k starter squad to get you started in the new season! 30 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Best 25K Starter Squad

FUT21 Web App drops tonight, here's our favourite 25k starter team that we'll be trying to pick up ASAP! 30 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 PS5: Latest News, Console Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date, Gameplay, New Features, Graphics & more

The new console arrives this year, meaning EA's FIFA could receive a huge upgrade in terms of graphics. 30 Sep 2020

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Do’s & Don'ts For 10 Hours EA Play Access

It's almost time to get playing - but with a limited time for the trial - here's how to make the most of it. 29 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Xbox Series X: Latest News, EA Play, PRE-ORDERS LIVE, Release Date, Price, Specs, Series S, New Features & more

Microsoft's new console is on the way, so the EA title will have some huge upgrades across the board. 29 Sep 2020