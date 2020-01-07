FIFA 21 Xbox 2020: How Series X will change for the EA Sports smash

As Microsoft unveil Series X – the new line of Xbox consoles – it’s time to think about how this will affect the next era of games.

The new console will be available from “Holiday 2020” and we expect it to be released on 22nd November 2020 – find out why here.

What to Expect from the Xbox

Although Microsoft haven’t revealed everything about their next-gen console, there have already been some significant announcements.

Specs

Xbox Series X will come equipped with lightning-fast, high-bandwidth DDR6 RAM that Microsoft has claimed will “usher in resolution and framerates we’ve never seen before”.

Some information on the specs were revealed at the Game Awards

This means that Xbox Series X will be four times as powerful as the Xbox One X – which still holds the title for the most powerful home console ever made.

It’s hard to put this in perspective, but it is a level of power that we have never seen before.

The console will support up to 8K resolution and 120 frames-per-second gaming experiences, and if that wasn’t enough, Xbox Series X will also have support for variable refresh rate and real-time ray tracing.

Eradicating loading times

“We’ve created a new generation of SSDs… We’re using the SSD as virtual RAM” said Microsoft in their reveal video, and the result will make loading times a thing of the past.

It’ll make gameplay smoother and faster, ironing out any creases in performance.

In theory, core performance should receive a major boost too.

It’s also been confirmed that Xbox Series X will have a disk drive, since the console will support four generations worth of backwards compatibility.

“Your games, achievements, progression and accessories will all come forward with Xbox Series X.

The combination of the custom AMD architecture, the DDR6 RAM, and the SSD drive could well give us a console that feels truly revolutionary.

What does this mean for FIFA 21?

With new instalments of FIFA usually being released in late September, FIFA 21 will likely be released on the Xbox One at first, before becoming available on the next-gem Xbox console upon the console’s launch.

The improved graphics, including all-new ray tracing, will mean more realistic stadiums, pitches, crowds and players.

Dive straight into matches with almost non-existent loading times.

8K supported gameplay means the new visuals will look as crisp as the youtube video below, but with more realistic graphics leading to an ultimate virtual football experience.

