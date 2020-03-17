Madden 20: MUT Free Agency missions, solo challenges, sets & more

FIFA 21 Icons: FUT wishlist, card predictions, leaked Icons, latest news & more

A new game means a new bunch of legends coming to FUT – which players will make the cut?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 17, 2020
fifa 21 ICONS predictions wishlist

EA’s popular football title is set to return in the form of FIFA 21 come September 2020.

A highly anticipated part of the new game will be the popular online game mode – Ultimate Team.

There were over 80 Icons cards in Ultimate Team this year, but what can we expect from the next instalment?

Keep reading to find out.

Contents hide
1 FIFA 21 Icon Types
2 FIFA 21 Icons Predictions
2.1 Franz Beckenbauer (OVR 93)
2.2 John Terry (OVR 91)
2.3 Ashley Cole (OVR 92)
2.4 Francesco Totti (OVR 91)
2.5 Nemanja Matic (OVR 90)
3 First FIFA 21 Icons Found?

FIFA 21 Icon Types

We expect FIFA 21’s Icons to follow the same pattern as previous years.

Therefore we expect four different types of Icons to drop:

  • Base Icons
  • Mid Icons
  • Prime Icons
  • Prime Moments Icons

Each legend will be given for cards covering each of the above sections, reflecting a different period in each player’s career.

Prime Icon Moments revolve around one particular moment or event in a player’s career.

FIFA 21 Icons Predictions

Below are five further predictions that we expect to see come to FIFA 21.

Franz Beckenbauer (OVR 93)

beckenbauer-fut-20

Franz Beckenbauer last appeared in the FIFA series back in FIFA 17, and we feel the Kaiser is due for a return. Given he is a Bayern Munich legend, a FUT 21 card could be unlikely, with Bayern one of Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer partner clubs.

John Terry (OVR 91)

terry-fut-20

John Terry is a Chelsea legend through and through, having won the Champions League, five Premier Leagues and five FA Cups during his career with the Blues.

The current Aston Villa assistant manager would be a great defensive option on Ultimate Team, having last appeared on the game in FIFA 18.

Ashley Cole (OVR 92)

ashley-cole-fut-20

It’s a similar case for fellow Chelsea man Ashley Colewho retired last season after a 20-year career that spanned 16 trophies and three continents.

With Frank Lampard, Michael Essien, Claude Makelele, Marcel Desailly, Ruud Gullit, Didier Drogba and Gianfranco Zola, the list of Chelsea legends is only set to grow on FIFA 21.

Francesco Totti (OVR 91)

francesco-totti-fut-20

Francesco Totti would be a welcome addition to FIFA Ultimate Team, with the Roma legend one of the most iconic players to wear the number 10 shirt.

The forward spent his entire career with I Giallorossi, winning one Serie A title, two Copa Italias, and two Supercoppa Italianas.

Nemanja Matic (OVR 90)

One of the hardest men to play in the Premier League, Nemanja Vidic captained Manchester United to five Premier League titles and a Champions League, forming a solid defensive partnership with FUT ICON Rio Ferdinand.

First FIFA 21 Icons Found?

Well known FUT website and notorious data miner FUT Watch seems to have found TWO new icons in the game’s code that may indicate at future icon releases.

After Title Update #12 was released yesterday, FUT Watch began to explore the code and found icon data for Eric Abidal and Lilian Thuram.

Another user @imSeanFUT1 also commented on the fact that Vidic was there from the start but hasn’t been released.

Perhaps this has something to do with the rapidly approaching UEFA European Football Championship this summer?

To find out more about these potential new Icons, head here.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

