FIFA 21 Volta: Wishlist, FIFA Street, Pro Clubs, Ultimate Team, Cross Collaboration, Next Gen & more

We all wanted to see street-style back in the game, so can EA take things up a level this year?

Aside from your standard squad updates, player transfers, graphics improvements and little changes to the game here and there, Volta was the selling point for FIFA 20.

And, whilst it wasn’t a bad game mode by any stretch of the imagination, the novelty wore off for a lot of FIFA players quite quickly.

But that’s not to say it’s time to give up! With a couple of alterations here and there Volta could be a huge hit on FIFA 21!

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

Throw it back to the FIFA Street days

Let’s face it, FIFA Street was the bee’s knees. From the cartoony visuals to those elusive gamebreakers, it was so bizarre that it worked perfectly.

The issue with Volta is that, aside from the fact it’s played in the streets and it isn’t your standard 11v11, it isn’t massively dissimilar to regular FIFA.

GAMEBREAKER! There was nothing like banging one in with Ronaldinho on FIFA Street!

Yes it has it’s own exclusive skill moves, but it doesn’t offer that escape from regular FIFA that FIFA Street did and, with other sporting titles such as WWE 2K bringing back those cartoon classics, we feel FIFA needs to do the same!

Game Mode Collaboration

Volta on FIFA 20 isn’t bad, nor is the storyline, but it could definitely be better.

The Journey – the story of Alex Hunter which began on FIFA 17 and ended on FIFA 19 – rewarded players with an Ultimate Team version of Hunter once players had completed the story, albeit a pretty poor one.

Upgraded Hunter! FIFA 19 allowed you the opportunity to improve your Hunter card in Ultimate Team

This is something which we feel could be done with Volta. Cross collaborate with other game modes, if you could improve your Ultimate Team by performing well in Volta, why not?

You could even stick a couple of Volta-based objectives in Ultimate Team’s Season Objectives.

It would get new players trying the mode that otherwise may not give it the time of day and who knows, they may decide to come back!

Volta Pro Clubs?

This is something which has been touted for a while, but could we see a Volta Pro Clubs on FIFA 21?

Pro Clubs has been a FIFA favourite for years, it gives players the opportunity to jump on with their mates and have a laugh and if EA put the effort in, it could be a huge mode on FIFA 21.

CUSTOMISATION! The extra customisation options for your pro came into play on FIFA 20!

But why not combine Pro Clubs with Volta?

If FIFA players had the opportunity to play it alongside their mates, especially if they make the changes to revert back to a FIFA Street style, we feel as though it could be the biggest and best mode in FIFA 21!

