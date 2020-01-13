FIFA 21 Ratings: Predictions, news on confirmed & more

As we move to 2020 we can start to look at what this year holds for gamers. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X just around the corner, FIFA 21 will be one EA’s biggest launches for the football title in recent years.

One of the most anticipated aspects of a new FIFA game is always the player ratings and which players rank amongst the best.

Keep reading for news on FIFA 21 ratings.

Confirmed Ratings

As you’d expect there are no confirmed ratings for FIFA 21 yet. However, make sure you bookmark this page as we will bring you the latest news on FIFA 21 ratings as soon as they’re announced.

We may not know FIFA 21’s ratings yet, but we can have a pretty good guess at who the top ranked players will be. Below are our player rating predictions.

FIFA 21 Player Rating Predictions

The following players are who we expect to be the top five rated players in FIFA 21 and their predicted ratings.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

No prizes for guessing who we predict as the number one man on FIFA 21 – it’s got be the footballing phenomenon that is Lionel Messi.

Messi has produced 13 goals and six assists in 14 games in La Liga so far this season and recently won the ballon d’Or. However, due to his age and his lack of European success recently we expect his overall rating to drop to 93.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 92)

For years, Messi and Ronaldo have been battling out for top spot. It’s fair to say that the two of them have been in a league of their own in the footballing world, but now others are catching up.

The Portuguese forward has smashed in 14 Serie A goals so far this season, but will be 35 years old by the time FIFA 21 comes out! Unless Juve win the Champions League, we can’t see Ronaldo getting above a 92 rating.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 92)

As all Premier League fans have been witness to this season, Kevin De Bruyne has been utterly outstanding in his most recent Man City campaign.

Guardiola’s squad have fallen short of Liverpool this season, and we dread to think how much bigger that gap would be if they didn’t have KDB. 92 overall would be a fair reflection of the Belgian’s talent.

