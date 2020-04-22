FIFA 21 FUT Web & Companion App – Release date, Delays, Where to Download, Platforms, Features, Packs & more

It’s time to get a headstart online by going handheld for FIFA Ultimate Team this year.

You may be grinding away on Ultimate Team during lockdown, but you may already have an eye on FIFA 21.

The Web App lets us know that the new game’s release is just days away, so when can we see the new version and what will it involve?

What is the FUT Web App?

The FUT Web App is the official platform to buy and sell players on the Ultimate Team transfer market even before the game launches.

You can also open FUT packs and participate in Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

FIFA 21’s Web App should arrive on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 – the day before FIFA 21 is likely to become available on EA Access.

With the game’s full release date expected to be on Friday, 25 September 2020 – the FUT Web App gets you access to your squad nine days before the rest.

FIFA 21 Delays?

Bothe sports and gaming industries have been hit by the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak this year.

E3 has been cancelled, video games have been delayed with the football season put on hold.

FIFA 21 could be the next game on the block, meaning that the Web App, or more the FIFA 21 Web App update, will be pushed back.

Ahead of the pack

The FUT Web App allows you to open your loyalty rewards packs for buying the next game in the FIFA series.

Typically, you are rewarded a few gold packs and some mixed player packs at the beginning of the game – and remember all cards are worth something, thanks to SBCs.

This means there is even less worth in discarding the contents of these packs.

Hold on to these players until at least the release of FIFA 21.

FUT Companion App

The Web App can also be downloaded straight to your device in the form of the FUT Companion App.

The Companion App will also arrive on 16 September for iOS and Android devices.

