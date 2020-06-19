FIFA 21 Editions: Champions, Ultimate, Standard, Bonus content, pre-order, price, cost, early access & more

EA’s football game has finally been revealed, along with the different versions, prices, and bonuses.

FIFA 21 is now available for pre-order!

As you would expect, there are several editions of the game, each at a different price and with different perks.

We now know that FIFA 21 will arrive on 9 October.

While this wasn’t stated on the underwhelming EA Play Live stream, it has been confirmed by EA.

Standard Edition

All three editions of FIFA 21 are now available to pre-order.

The Standard Edition of FIFA 21 will cost £54.99/$59.99 on PC, but £59.99/$64.99 on console if you order from the digital store.

You do get some bonuses for pre-ordering though:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Champions Edition

The Champions Edition has a price tag of £69.99 (approx. $75). It is a massive £79.99 on the digital console stores though.

As you’d expect for that kind of money, there are some perks to getting this version.

Not only do you get three days early access for ordering it, but pre-order and you’ll get:

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Ultimate Edition

The most expensive edition of FIFA 21, the Ultimate Edition comes in at £79.99 (approx. $90). Again, it comes in as more expensive on the digital store, this time £89.99.

You’ll of course get your three days of early access. While a pre-order will get you:

3 days of early access

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

There is also a limited time bonus on Steam for PC players that gives you an untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item

