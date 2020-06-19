[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Editions: Champions, Ultimate, Standard, Bonus content, pre-order, price, cost, early access & more

EA’s football game has finally been revealed, along with the different versions, prices, and bonuses.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 19, 2020
FIFA 21 is now available for pre-order!

As you would expect, there are several editions of the game, each at a different price and with different perks.

FIFA 21 release date

We now know that FIFA 21 will arrive on 9 October.

CIRCLE IT: And start your countdown

While this wasn’t stated on the underwhelming EA Play Live stream, it has been confirmed by EA.

Standard Edition

All three editions of FIFA 21 are now available to pre-order.

The Standard Edition of FIFA 21 will cost £54.99/$59.99 on PC, but £59.99/$64.99 on console if you order from the digital store.

You do get some bonuses for pre-ordering though:

  • Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks
  • Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
  • FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.
  • Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Champions Edition

The Champions Edition has a price tag of £69.99 (approx. $75). It is a massive £79.99 on the digital console stores though.

As you’d expect for that kind of money, there are some perks to getting this version.

FREE UPGRADE: Buy it on Xbox One or PS4 and upgrade to next-gen for free!

Not only do you get three days early access for ordering it, but pre-order and you’ll get:

  • Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks
  • Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
  • Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.
  • FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.
  • Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Ultimate Edition

The most expensive edition of FIFA 21, the Ultimate Edition comes in at £79.99 (approx. $90). Again, it comes in as more expensive on the digital store, this time £89.99.

COVER MAN?: A lot of FIFA's early promo shots are of the French star

You’ll of course get your three days of early access. While a pre-order will get you:

  • 3 days of early access
  • Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks
  • Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
  • Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.
  • FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.
  • Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

There is also a limited time bonus on Steam for PC players that gives you an untradeable FUT 21 Ones to Watch item

