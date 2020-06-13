Star Wars: Squadrons – Release Date, Trailer, Pre-order, Price, Next-Gen, EA Play, Consoles, Gameplay, Plot, and more

The trailer is confirmed for next week, but what else do we know about the next epic title from EA.

A surprise to be sure…but a welcome one. Now that we know there will be a Star Wars: Squadrons reveal trailer coming soon, what can we expect from the upcoming title?

Here’s everything we know so far.

It’s too early to tell when Star Wars: Squadrons will be released as of yet.

There is some speculation online as to it being released this year, but with no official confirmation, we’ll have to wait for EA to make further announcements.

Trailer

The reveal trailer is scheduled for Monday 15 June at 16:00 BST, 08:00 PT, and 11:00 ET.

You’ll be able to watch the reveal trailer right here.

PREPARE MY SHIP: The artwork shows some of the iconic ships from the franchise

Originally the news was seemingly leaked on the PlayStation Network in March, and it has been quiet until now!

Consoles

Based on some of EA’s recent Star Wars titles, such as Battlefront II, we could assume that Star Wars: Squadrons will head to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

But the big question is…

Will it be on next-gen?

After the recent PS5 reveal event, anticipation is at a record high surrounding everything and anything next-gen.

We’ve seen some amazing titles, with incredible graphics and gameplay on display, and we’re excited to see how developers use next-gen technology to take games to that next level.

With no word on what consoles the Star Wars title will be on, again, we’ll have to wait to hear more.

That being said, what if the game doesn’t come out on PS4 or Xbox One?

Will it be backwards compatible?

Backwards compatibility is set to feature in both PS5 and Xbox Series X, however to seemingly varying degrees.

The feature makes it possible to play old-gen titles on the next-gen systems, and allegedly increases the performance of the game when doing so.

We don’t know for sure just yet if the title will be playable on next-gen consoles, but we’ve certainly got our fingers crossed.

Pre-order

Unsurprisingly, Star Wars fans and others were quick to ask about pre-orders!

It would be a fair assumption to make that pre-orders will be available ahead of the release.

We’ll be sure to let you know the quickest and best way to pre-order, the second we find out!

Gameplay

Little is known about the gameplay, however, the title strongly suggests that we’ll be seeing the fight be taken to the skies (and space).

The artwork posted on Twitter, shows a pilot representing the Rebels and a one from the Empire.

We wonder if you’ll be able to choose your side, as with other Star Wars titles?

FOR THE EMPIRE! Looks like you could be playing (or facing) these impressive spacecrafts

Plot

One of the most exciting parts of the Star Wars Universe is the immense and expansive story.

It’s hard to say when Star Wars: Squadrons will take place. Will it be after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, or will it take us back before the events of Star Wars: Episode I?

Furthermore, should we expect to see some of our favourite heroes in the game? All these questions and more could surely be answered in the reveal trailer on Monday!

Will it be at EA Play?

With EA play coming up on 18 June, we could expect to see some footage from the new game.

We’ll have to wait for the official schedule to be confirmed first though!

