BREAKING* FIFA 21: AS Roma will not be on EA game

EA has begun to announce new partnerships for next year, but AS Roma will not feature on the game.

With FIFA 21 fast approaching, EA has begun to announce their new partnership deals, with the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan coming to the game.

However, some clubs are going the other way, with EA announcing that their partnership with AS Roma has come to an end.

AS Roma not on FIFA 21

EA has officially announced that their partnership with AS Roma has come to an end.

As a result, AS Roma will be Roma FC in FIFA 21, playable and equipped with a custom badge and kit throughout Kick-Off, Career Mode, FIFA Ultimate Team and VOLTA FOOTBALL.

BYE BYE ROMA, ROMA BYE: AS Roma will become ROMA FC on FIFA 21

Roma FC will now compete in Stadion Olympik, but you can still expect to see the same AS Roma players in the FIFA 21 squad and on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Player Chemistry within FIFA 21 Ultimate Team will be unaffected by these changes.

Although we have no confirmation, this news strongly suggests that AS Roma has partnered with Konami and will therefore likely feature in the PES 2021 Season Update.

LEADING MAN: With the help of Lionel Messi, PES has clawed back at FIFA

So even though Konami has confirmed that they have made the decision to launch this year’s PES as a streamlined offering in the form of a “season update”, it looks like we can still expect some big changes!

