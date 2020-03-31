FIFA 20 TOTS – Release date, Predictions, Card Design, Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Vote, Ultimate Team, Player Picks & more

EA’s hottest teams are on the way despite uncertainty over the rest of the season.

We have no idea if domestic football in Europe will even finish, but either way – it is still expected EA Sports will roll out its Team of the Season promo on FIFA 20.

We bring you everything you need to know about the biggest set of releases on Ultimate Team.

According to FIFA site fifauteam.com, we can expect the Team of the Season promo to start on Friday, 24 April 2020.

With Premier League football not set to return from the Coronavirus pandemic until Thursday, 30 April at the earliest – it remains to be seen whether EA push back the TOTS or not.

LEADING THE LINE – Who will be the best TOTS player?

On FIFA 19, the Team of the Season started on Friday, 10 May, and finished on Friday, 28 June, making it a seven-week promotion, in which 14 different Team of the Season squads were released.

The closes date to that this year would be Friday, 8 May 2020.

Team of the Season Squads

During the Team of the Season Promotion, there are new squad releases every week, celebrating the best performers from leagues around the world, bringing some of the best FUT items of the year.

In FIFA 19, we saw the following 14 Team of the Season Squads released:

Community Voted TOTS

Dutch Eredivisie TOTS

English Football League TOTS

English Premier League TOTS

French Ligue 1 TOTS

German Bundesliga TOTS

Italian Serie A TOTS

Latin America TOTS

Portuguese Primeira Liga TOTS

Rest of the World TOTS

Saudi Professional League TOTS

Spanish La Liga TOTS

Turkish Super Lig TOTS

Ultimate TOTS

This year, there is potential for us to see a few more leagues introduced, perhaps with a full Chinese Super League TOTS, or a full Mexican Liga MX TOTS.

Predictions

As we build-up to the release of the biggest promotional event of the year, we’ve given our predictions for TOTS from the top league around the world.

Premier League

Here are our top 3 picks for the Premier League:

Virgil van Dijk – 98 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne – 98 OVR

Mohamed Salah – 98 OVR

ULTIMATE TEAM – What do you think of this potential PL TOTS?

You can read our full Premier League TOTS predictions here.

La Liga

Here are our top 3 picks for La Liga:

Lionel Messi – 99 OVR

Luis Suarez – 97 OVR

Sergio Ramos – 97 OVR

SPANISH FLAIR – Lionel Messi is set to appear in the TOTS for the eighth-year runing

Bundesliga

Here are our top 3 picks for the Bundesliga:

Robert Lewandowski – 98 OVR

Marco Reus – 97 OVR

Manuel Neuer – 97 OVR

LONE RANGER – Dayot Upamecano could be the only non-Bayern or BVB player in the starting 11

Serie A

Here are our top 3 picks for Serie A:

Cristiano Ronaldo – 99 OVR

Ciro Immobile – 97 OVR

Paulo Dybala – 96 OVR

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD – A balanced Serie A season sees a good spread in the TOTS prediction

Community Vote

Each year the FIFA community can vote for who they want to receive a TOTS card, but there’s a twist.

POLLING STATION – You can vote for your favourite player to get a TOTS card

This only applies to players who have not picked up an in-form card so far in Ultimate Team, and there can only be three players from one division.

Contenders from the Premier League this year could be Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Neves.

