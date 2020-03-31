FIFA 20 TOTS – Release date, Predictions, Card Design, Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Vote, Ultimate Team, Player Picks & more
EA’s hottest teams are on the way despite uncertainty over the rest of the season.
We have no idea if domestic football in Europe will even finish, but either way – it is still expected EA Sports will roll out its Team of the Season promo on FIFA 20.
We bring you everything you need to know about the biggest set of releases on Ultimate Team.
Release Dates
According to FIFA site fifauteam.com, we can expect the Team of the Season promo to start on Friday, 24 April 2020.
With Premier League football not set to return from the Coronavirus pandemic until Thursday, 30 April at the earliest – it remains to be seen whether EA push back the TOTS or not.
On FIFA 19, the Team of the Season started on Friday, 10 May, and finished on Friday, 28 June, making it a seven-week promotion, in which 14 different Team of the Season squads were released.
The closes date to that this year would be Friday, 8 May 2020.
Team of the Season Squads
During the Team of the Season Promotion, there are new squad releases every week, celebrating the best performers from leagues around the world, bringing some of the best FUT items of the year.
In FIFA 19, we saw the following 14 Team of the Season Squads released:
- Community Voted TOTS
- Dutch Eredivisie TOTS
- English Football League TOTS
- English Premier League TOTS
- French Ligue 1 TOTS
- German Bundesliga TOTS
- Italian Serie A TOTS
- Latin America TOTS
- Portuguese Primeira Liga TOTS
- Rest of the World TOTS
- Saudi Professional League TOTS
- Spanish La Liga TOTS
- Turkish Super Lig TOTS
- Ultimate TOTS
This year, there is potential for us to see a few more leagues introduced, perhaps with a full Chinese Super League TOTS, or a full Mexican Liga MX TOTS.
Predictions
As we build-up to the release of the biggest promotional event of the year, we’ve given our predictions for TOTS from the top league around the world.
Premier League
Here are our top 3 picks for the Premier League:
- Virgil van Dijk – 98 OVR
- Kevin De Bruyne – 98 OVR
- Mohamed Salah – 98 OVR
You can read our full Premier League TOTS predictions here.
La Liga
Here are our top 3 picks for La Liga:
- Lionel Messi – 99 OVR
- Luis Suarez – 97 OVR
- Sergio Ramos – 97 OVR
Bundesliga
Here are our top 3 picks for the Bundesliga:
- Robert Lewandowski – 98 OVR
- Marco Reus – 97 OVR
- Manuel Neuer – 97 OVR
Serie A
Here are our top 3 picks for Serie A:
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 99 OVR
- Ciro Immobile – 97 OVR
- Paulo Dybala – 96 OVR
Community Vote
Each year the FIFA community can vote for who they want to receive a TOTS card, but there’s a twist.
This only applies to players who have not picked up an in-form card so far in Ultimate Team, and there can only be three players from one division.
Contenders from the Premier League this year could be Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Neves.
