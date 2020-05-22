FIFA 20: Serie A TOTSSF REVEALED – Smalling, De Vrij & more

A live stream on Twitter has surprised us all and started revealing the full squad!

In a surprise, the FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far for Serie A has been revealed early!

Two Italian influencers have been slowly revealing the team on a Twitch Stream.

TOTSSF Revealed

We’ve had players ranging from Chris Smalling, Alejandro Gomez and Theo Hernandez – to the main man Cristiano Ronaldo.

