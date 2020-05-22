[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20: Serie A TOTSSF REVEALED – Smalling, De Vrij & more

A live stream on Twitter has surprised us all and started revealing the full squad!

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli May 22, 2020
revealed stefan de vrij fifa 20 totssf

 

In a surprise, the FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far for Serie A has been revealed early!

Two Italian influencers have been slowly revealing the team on a Twitch Stream.

TOTSSF Revealed

Serie A totssf fifa 20 min

We’ve had players ranging from Chris Smalling, Alejandro Gomez and Theo Hernandez – to the main man Cristiano Ronaldo.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Serie A TOTS

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon