FIFA 20: La Liga TOTS So Far REVEALED (TOTSSF) – Messi, Suarez, Varane & more

The La Liga squad has arrived and, unsurprisingly, the phenomenal Lionel Messi is a star feature.

The fourth Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) squad has arrived in FIFA 20 and this week it’s La Liga.

As expected, the transcendent Lionel Messi is the star feature.

Keep reading to see which other players have made the cut.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

La Liga TOTSSF

The La Liga TOTSSF squad has been revealed!

SPAIN’S BEST: The La Liga TOTSSF has arrived!

As usual, Barcelona and Real Madrid pulled away from the resort of the competition so it’s no surprise that both teams have strong representations in the new squad.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Serie A prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more

The standout card is, of course, Lionel Messi’s 99-rated card, but there’s also 97-rated cards for Luis Suarez, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema.

However, there’s still more to come…

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above league have been released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

Saul SBC (TOTS 93)

Atletico midfielder, Saul, has earned himself a 93-rated card that can be earned through completing his SBCs.

Sergio Reguilon Objectives (TOTS 92)

Sevilla’s left back, Sergio Reguillon is has been given a 92-rated Objectives card.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Ligue 1 Prediction – Neymar, Mbappe & more

Mariano Objectives (TOTS 89)

The Real Madrid striker, Mariano, has also been given an Objectives card, coming in with an 89 OVR rating.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 20’s Team of the Season Promo