FIFA 20: Premier League TOTS So Far ALL CARDS – 99 OVR De Bruyne, Mane, Aguero, Robertson, Soyuncu, Ndidi SBC & more

EA has dropped the PL Team of the Season So Far and it's a beauty for Ultimate Team players.

The Premier League TOTS So Far is out, and boy is it good!

There will be a lot of new cards with the high overalls everyone wants.

Here are ALL the cards that are now available in FUT packs for the next seven days.

Full Premier League TOTS So Far squad

What a squad that is.

Let’s look at each of the cards.

Kevin De Bruyne (99 OVR)

The Man City maestro has an enormous card.

With 99 passing, 98 dribbling, and 97 shooting he is an attacking force.

Virgil van Dijk (99 OVR)

The beast is here.

Virgil van Dijk has perfect 99 defending and physicality, with 91 passing and 87 pace.

Sado Mane (98 OVR)

The highest Liverpool player so far is Sadio Mane, with this tasty card.

He has a huge 99 pace, with 98 dribbling and 97 shooting. Good luck stopping him!

The TOTS So Far goalie is Alisson.

98 diving, 96 positioning, 96 reflexes. He won’t let anything by.

The final piece of your front three is here.

Mo Salah has 99 pace, 97 dribbling, and 97 shooting… He’ll be unstoppable.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (96 OVR)

Arsenal fans have a player!

99 pace, 98 shooting, 95 dribbling. He’s listed as a ST but will crush from anywhere.

Sergio Aguero (96 OVR)

The highest-scoring foreigner in Premier League history has a huge new card.

With 98 dribbling and 97 shooting he’ll be a deadly striker.

Riyad Mahrez (95 OVR)

Man City have a strong representation too with Riyad Mahrez.

Their RW has 97 dribbling, 95 pace, and 95 passing.

Son Heung-min (95 OVR)

Listed as an LM, plenty of teams will need Sonny in their squad.

His 96 pace, 96 dribbling, and 95 shooting is superb.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (95 OVR)

Get ready to face this card a lot.

Trend Alexander-Arnold can do it all with his 96 passing, 92 pace, 92 dribbling, and 93 defending.

Jamie Vardy (95 OVR)

The Leicester striker can lead any line.

He has 97 pace, 96 dribbling, and 96 shooting.

Andrew Robertson (94 OVR)

Talk about an elite left back. With 94 pace, 94 passing, 92 dribbling, and 92 defending he’s a star.

Jordan Henderson (94 OVR)

Another Liverpool man.

Hendo comes in with a nice little card at 94 physical, 93 defending, and a massive 95 passing.

Marcus Rashford (94 OVR)

The first Man Utd man of the TOTS So Far!

Marcus Rashford brings 98 pace, 93 dribbling, and 94 shooting.

Richarlison (93 OVR)

The Everton forward is a nice surprise in the TOTS So Far.

His 95 pace, 94 dribbling, and 93 shooting will make him dangerous on any team.

Matteo Kovacic (91 OVR)

Chelsea have a lone representative with their CM Matteo Kovacic.

He has nice alround skill with 95 dribbling, 91 passing, and 87 defending.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (90 OVR)

A second Utd player in England’s star defensive right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He has 96 pace, 92 defending, and 90 dribbling. A good late sub for Alexander-Arnold when you’re ahead.

Adama Traore (89 OVR)

The Wolves man might have a lower OVR but he’s going to be a nightmare to play with 99 pace, 93 physical, and 91 dribbling.

Caglar Soyuncu (88 OVR)

The Leicester man gets a nice little card here.

With 89 physical and 88 defending he will be a good defender for some teams out there.

Dean Henderson (88 OVR)

The second goalkeeper of the squad is Sheffield Utd’s Dean Henderson.

He’s got good allround stats with 89 reflexes and 88 positioning.

Wilfred Ndidi SBC (91 OVR)

An SBC for players to build to!

This Ndidi card is an ideal CDM with 92 defending, 91 physical, and 87 dribbling.

Raul Jimenez – Objectives (91 OVR)

The Wolves striker gets an objectives card!

With 91 pace, 91 dribbling, and 91 physicality he’ll be very hard to dispossess.

Ayoze Perez – TOTS Moments (89 OVR)

A TOTS Moments player!

Ayoze Perez has 89 dribbling, 88 pace, and 88 shooting.