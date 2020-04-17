FIFA 20 TOTS: Ligue 1 Predictions – Neymar, Di Maria, Silva & more

Which superstars from France are in line to receive a massive end of term boost in Ultimate Team?

A recent leak suggests that Team of the Seasons is on its way to FIFA 20.

Therefore, it’s time to start thinking about which players will make the cut.

There’s no prizes for guessing which club will have the biggest representation in Ligue 1’s TOTS, with PSG once again storming the league.

Keep reading to check out who might feature alongside the Parisian players.

Steve Mandanda (OVR 80 – TOTS 87)



Former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda kept 12 clean sheets this season, the joint highest in the league.

Marseille posed a threat to PSG’s crown for much of the season but could not sustain their title charge.

Under threat from: Keylor Navas (OVR 87)

Hamari Traore (OVR 75 – TOTS 85)



Hamari Traore enjoyed an excellent season for Rennes as they sit third in Ligue 1.

Traore’s five assists and defensive qualities helped his side into the Champions League qualification places, but they will have to wait for the outcome of the season.

Under threat from: Thomas Meunier (OVR 82)

Thiago Silva (OVR 87 – TOTS 93)



Another TOTS card looks likely for Thiago Silva, leading the PSG side once again this season.

The Brazilian veteran has been a mainstay in the TOTS since he arrived at the club, going all the way back to FIFA 13.

Under threat from: Bounna Sarr (OVR 75)

Juan Bernat (OVR 80 – TOTS 88)



Spanish fullback Juan Bernat has been a revelation in the French capital.

The former Bayern defender registered five assists as PSG kept a tight grip on the Ligue 1 title.

Under threat from: Pablo (OVR 77)

Angel Di Maria (OVR 86 – TOTS 94)



With double as many assists as anyone else in the league, Angel Di Maria is a sure thing for Ligue 1 TOTS.

The Argentine was the creative spark behind PSG’s title charge before the season was derailed by Coronavirus.

Under threat from: Memphis Depay (OVR 84)

Morgan Sanson (OVR 79 – TOTS 88)



Marseille star Morgan Sanson showed his quality with five goals and five assists from midfield.

The French technician helped his side to ‘best of the rest’ as PSG led the league once more.

Under threat from: Wylan Cyprien (OVR 77)

Marquinhos (OVR 86 – TOTS 93)



Deployed predominantly in midfield this season, Marquinhos has shown versatility alongside his class.

The Brazilian international has become one of PSG’s most reliable performers and could be in for a 93-rated TOTS card.

Under threat from: Thiago Mendes (OVR 81)

Neymar Jr (OVR 92 – TOTS 98)



Despite an injury-hit season, Neymar managed 13 goals and six assists in the 15 league matches he played in.

A huge 98 OVR card could be in store for the Brazilian when TOTS is released.

Under threat from: Dimitri Payet (OVR 81)

Moussa Dembele (OVR 80 – TOTS 90)



Highly coveted Lyon striker Moussa Dembele bagged himself an impressive 16 goals this season.

The French forward could be in for a 90 overall card if he is selected for Ligue 1 TOTS.

Under threat from: Victor Osimhen (OVR 77)

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89 – TOTS 99)



French superstar Kylian Mbappe’ 18 goals and seven assists in just 20 games show just how good the 21-year-old is.

The sky is the limit for Mbappe and he could earn a massive 99 ORV card in TOTS.

Under threat from: Mauro Icardi (OVR 85)

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 83 – TOTS 92)



Ligue 1’s joint top goal scorer, Wissam Ben Yedder is a sure thing for a TOTS card.

The Monaco hitman has been in deadly form this season bagging 18 goals in 26 games.

Under threat from: Habib Diallo (OVR 74)

TOTS Leak

FUT Watch has done what they do best and mined some code from the game, pre-release.

Check it out in their tweet below.

CODEBREAKER: FUT Watch has leaked some code that reveals new FUT packs

Many gamers think these packs are indicative of an imminent TOTS release and with the season temporarily over, EA could well release it early.

Find out more about the leak here.