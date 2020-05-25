FIFA 20: Ligue 1 TOTSSF COUNTDOWN – Release date, time, card predictions, ratings, news & more

It looks like the French league is next in line for the prestigious promo, so here’s what to expect.

After the Serie A TOTSSF arrived last week, it looks like the French league will be in the spotlight this time around.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF).

According to fifauteam.com, the Ligue 1 TOTSSF will arrive on Friday, 29 May 2020 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Ligue 1 TOTSSF Predictions

There are no prizes for guessing which club will have the biggest representation in Ligue 1’s TOTSSF, with PSG once again storming the league.

But which players are likely to make the squad?

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89 – TOTS 99)



French superstar Kylian Mbappe’ 18 goals and seven assists in just 20 games show just how good the 21-year-old is.

The sky is the limit for Mbappe and he could earn a massive 99 OVR card in TOTS.

Neymar Jr (OVR 92 – TOTS 98)



Despite an injury-hit season, Neymar managed 13 goals and six assists in the 15 league matches he played in.

A huge 98 OVR card could be in store for the Brazilian.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 83 – TOTS 92)



Ligue 1’s joint top goalscorer, Wissam Ben Yedder is a sure thing for a TOTS card.

The Monaco hitman has been in deadly form this season bagging 18 goals in 26 games.

Check out our full Ligue 1 TOTSSF prediction here.

All TOTSSF Squads

The Ligue 1 squad will be the ninth TOTSSF out of a total of 16 squads.

They are as follows:

