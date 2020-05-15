BREAKING* FIFA 20: Bundesliga TOTS So Far REVEALED – Lewandowski, Werner, Sancho & more

The Bundesliga squad has rather aptly been released on the same weekend as the league’s return!

Bundesliga TOTSSF

With just six points currently separating the top four in the Bundesliga table, it’s no surprise that this TOTSSF squad includes players from a wide array of clubs.

The standout card is obviously 99-rated Lewandowski, but there’s also some incredible cards for Timo Werner (OVR 97), Jadon Sancho (OVR 96) and Joshua Kimmich (OVR 96)!

Take a closer look at all the Bundesliga TOTSSF cards here.

However, there’s still more to come…

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above league have been released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

Axel Witsel Flashback SBC (TOTS 93)

A FIFA 19 fan-favourite has returned to the game in the form of Flashback Axel Witsel! The Belgian can be earned through his SBCs.

Marcel Sabitzer Objectives (TOTS 92)

RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer makes it into the TOTSSF squad with a 92 overall rating. His card can be earned through completing Objectives.

Javairo Dilrosun Moments Objectives (TOTS 89)

Dutch wide man, Javairo Dilrosun, has earned himself a Moments Objectives card, with 95 pace and 94 dribbling!

