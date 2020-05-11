FIFA 20: Süper Lig TOTSSF Objectives Falcao – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

The Colombian ace has been banging in the goals and you can pick up his TOTS card for free!

The Team of the Seasons just keep coming!

The finest players from the Turkish top flight have been rewarded tonight as the Süper Lig TOTSSF dropped!

Alongside the main squad, including a 93-rated Visca and a Gaël Clichy SBC there is a new Objectives player that you can go out and graft for.

That man is Radamel Falcao! The Colombian forward has been doing a job for Galatasaray this season and has been duly rewarded!

Here’s how you can get him playing for your Ultimate Team!

How to unlock TOTS Falcao

As always, there are four objectives that need completing in order to unlock this card. They are as follows:

Süper Lig Scorer – Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Süper Lig players

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Sharp Shooter – Score 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 85 SHO

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Colombian Class – Assist a goal in 3 separate Rivals matches using Colombian players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Weak Foot Wizardry – Score and Assist in 4 Rivals wins using Forwards with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

As is always the case with these cards, he’s easy enough to pick up, but with plenty of other strikers available in these Objectives, it depends if he’ll fit in your side.

If he won’t fit in your starting XI, he’ll make a nice super sub. He’s had a HUGE 27 (TWENTY SEVEN) rating upgrade to his pace, which comes in at a 92 OVR.

His 90-rated shooting includes 94 finishing and 98 positioning so he should see plenty of the ball in front of goal, whilst 98 composure should help him finish those chances comfortably.

He may not have the 5*/4* of years past, just 3*/4* now but his M/H work rates are perfect and, considering he’s free, you can’t really complain.