FIFA 20 TOTS: Community Vote Prediction – Marquinhos, Dembele & more

You can have your say as to who deserves a mad FUT boost as the season draws to an end.

There is no sign of when European football is going to return, and with the Belgium top-flight calling off the rest of their season, expect more tough decisions to be on the way.

That could include EA Sports rolling out their Team of the Season (TOTS) on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

That usually kicks off with the Community vote, allowing FIFA fans to vote for the players who deserve an incredible TOTS boost.

What is the Community TOTS Vote?

In the Community TOTS Vote, the FIFA community get to vote for who should receive a Team of the Season card.

This only applies to players who have not received an in-form boost via a TOTW (Team of the Week) appearance over the course of FIFA 20.

Not only that but there is a limit of three players per division in the entire 23-man Community TOTS squad.

We take a look at who could be in the frame to make the Community TOTS

Jan Oblak (OVR 91 – TOTS 95)



This looks to have been the season where Jan Oblak has emerged as the best goalkeeper on the planet.

Already the highest-rated goalkeeper on FIFA 20, the Slovenian hasn’t had any in-forms thus far, so should be a shoo-in for the Community vote.

Under threat from: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90)

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 – TOTS 94)



A rock at the back for Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci stepped up this term in the absence of the injured Giorgio Chiellini.

Already expected to make the Serie A TOTS, it’s down to the Community to see if he can make two Team of the Season appearances.

Under threat from: Jesus Navas (OVR 82)

Djene (OVR 83 – TOTS 92)



A player you may not have heard of but it’s been a remarkable rise for Djene over the past few seasons.

Rated at just 70 on FIFA 18, the Togolese could receive his second consecutive TOTS card after missing just 180 minutes of football all season.

Under threat from: Joe Gomez (OVR 80)

David Alaba (OVR 85 – TOTS 94)



An interesting season for David Alaba, with the Austrian leading the Bayern Munich defence at times after moving inside to centre back.

With the rise of Alphonso Davies at left back, Alaba has already shown he is more than capable of playing at the heart of defence.

Under threat from: Alex Sandro (OVR 85)

Federico Chiesa (OVR 79 – TOTS 92)



The son of Enrico Chiesa, Federico is beginning to eclipse his father’s ability on the football field.

Aged 22, the Italian international picked up six goals and five assists in Serie A this season.

Under threat from: Bernardo Silva (OVR 87)

Mateo Kovacic (OVR 82 – TOTS 92)



A player who splits opinion, but Mateo Kovacic has shown this season he is capable of being a long term solution in Chelsea’s midfield.

With 25 Premier League appearances, Frank Lampard believes in the player and we can see why the Blues forked out £40 million for the Croatian.

Under threat from: Axel Witsel (OVR 85)

Marquinhos (OVR 86 – TOTS 94)



Marquinhos is another man who has switched positions this season, and is more often found in midfield for PSG.

The Brazilian is expected to inherit the captaincy from Thiago Silva, proving this term he can be a leader for his team, anywhere on the pitch.

Under threat from: Wayne Rooney (OVR 80)

Diogo Jota (OVR 80 – TOTS 92)

One of the big players for Wolves’ success in domestic and European action this season, Diogo Jota is coming of age.

The 23-year-old has notched six goals in the Premier League this term, just a fraction of the 15 he has scored in all competitions.

Under threat from: Vinicius Jr (OVR 79)

Ruben Neves (OVR 82 – TOTS 93)



Mr Reliable in the middle of the park for Wolves, Ruben Neves is a threat within 30 yards of goal.

The midfield maestro has played every single Premier League game for his side this season, one of only 20 outfielders to do so.

Under threat from: Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

Luis Muriel (OVR 80 – TOTS 92)



Luis Muriel has been one of Atalanta’s key performers as they take Italy, and now Europe, by storm.

The Colombian has bagged 13 goals in Serie A this term, forming a deadly partnership with Josip Ilicic.

Under threat from: Mauro Icardi (OVR 85)

Moussa Dembele (OVR 80 – TOTS 94)



Subject to heavy interest from Chelsea, 16 goals for Lyon in Ligue 1 has thrust Moussa Dembele into the top bracket of finishes.

With a goal return like that, it’s surprising to see no in-form cards for the striker, with three braces this season.

Under threat from: Shon Weissman (OVR 65)

