FIFA 20: SPL TOTS So Far REVEALED – Giovinco, Hamdallah, Gomis & more

The Premier League Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) only arrived recently, but EA is already treating us to another special squad!

This time around it’s the Saudi Professional League (SPL) that is in the limelight.

Keep reading to find out which of the SPL’s top players feature in their TOTSSF.

SPL TOTSSF Revealed

The Saudi Professional League TOTSSF squad has been revealed!

This season may not have a definitive ending yet, but this squad features an incredible set of players, with 92-rated cards for both Al Hilal’s Sebastian Giovinco and Al Nassr’s Abderrazak Hamdallah!

Unsurprisingly, it’s Al Hilal and Al Nassr who have the most representation in the SPL TOTSSF, with both clubs battling it out at the top of the table before the season was suspended.

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above sides will be released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

Cristian Guanca SBC (TOTS 89)

Al-Shabab midfielder, Cristian Guanca also features in the SPL TOTSSF squad with impressive stats of 93 pad, 90 dribbling and 89 shooting.

You can earn his card on FUT by completing his SBC.

Romarinho Objectives (TOTS 89)

Brazilian veteran, Romarinho, is still firing on all cylinders for Al-Ittihad.

The striker earns himself an 89-rated SBC card with brilliant stats of 92 pace, 89 dribbling and 88 shooting.

Other TOTSSF Squads

The SPL TOTSSF brings us up to four squads included in the promo so far.

That means there’s still a whopping 12 teams still to arrive!

BEST OF THE BEST: There will be 16 TOTSSF squads overall.

The TOTSSF teams are as follows:

To read more about TOTSSF, including release dates, card predictions and more, head here.