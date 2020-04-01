FIFA 20 TOTS: Serie A Prediction – Ronaldo, Immobile & more

With uncertainty over the rest of the season, EA could release these crazy cards very soon.

We don’t know when the season will re-start, or even if it will finish – but there is no doubt EA will still roll out their Team of the Season on FIFA 20.

Serie A has had the best title race out of any top-flight division in Europe this term, with three clubs still in the frame for the title.

We take a look at which players should receive heavily boosted TOTS items whenever they are released.

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86 – TOTS 95)



It’s a tough choice in goal, but Wojciech Szczesny gets the nod.

With eight clean sheets in 19 games, and only 17 goals conceded, the Juventus stopper has a strong case for a TOTS this year.

Under threat from: Gianluigi Donnarumma (OVR 85)

Juan Cuadrado (OVR 83 – TOTS 93)



Once again, there are limited options at right back, but with Juan Cuadrado delivering for Juve as a wing-back, the Colombian takes his spot in the back four.

Under threat from: Chris Smalling (OVR 80)

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 – TOTS 94)



It’s three for three for league-leaders Juventus in the form of centre half Leonardo Bonuccing.

Having played in all but one of the campaign, he’s been a key figure in a solid defence and has chipped in with three goals.

Under threat from: Francesco Acerbi (OVR 83)

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 84 – POT 94)



There are a number of cases to partner Bonucci, but Stefan de Vrij has been the star defender for Inter Milan.

That’s no mean feat with Diego Godin and Milan Skriniar to out-perform.

Under threat from: Aleksandar Kolarov (OVR 82)

Theo Hernandez (OVR 76 – TOTS 92)



Theo Hernandez has been AC Milan’s main man this year, with five goals and two assists the most goal contributions for The Rossoneri.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS COUNTDOWN – What we know about the biggest promo of the year

Hernandez has the potential to be one of the more meta LBs in FUT 20.

Under threat from: Marcelo Brozovic (OVR 81)

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 – TOTS 96)



Despite no longer being the main man at Juventus, Dybala has still had an impressive season in the attack, contributing seven goals and four assists.

Given the option to leave last summer, the Argentine has bounced back and shown his worth.

Under threat from: Radja Nainggolan (OVR 83)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 85 – TOTS 94)



Lazio have been a goal-scoring machine this season, with their four attacking players bulldozing defences.

Milinkovic-Savic currently has four goals and four assists, as well as five MOTM awards, more than enough to secure a TOTS spot.

Under threat from: Alejandro Gomez (OVR 85)

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 – TOTS 95)



The league leader in assists this season, Luis Alberto has been Lazio’s main playmaker.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Premier League Prediction – Van Dijk, De Bruyne & more

The Spaniard has four goals and 13 assists this term, taking Lazio into a surprise title race.

Under threat from: Lorenzo Pellegrini (OVR 79)

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85 – TOTS 95)



Romelu Lukaku has well and truly rediscovered his goal scoring ability with his move to Italy.

The Belgian has grabbed 17 goals this season for Inter, and will no doubt be receiving a TOTS item.

Under threat from: Josip Ilicic (OVR 84)

Ciro Immobile (OVR 87 – TOTS 97)



Immobile has yet again ripped up the league with goals this season, scoring 27 goals in only 25 appearances for Lazio.

With seven assists registered as well, and eight MOTM awards, expect a massive boost to his card, making him one of the most clinical strikers this year.

Under threat from: Lautaro Martinez (OVR 84)

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – TOTS 99)



No doubts here, CR7 is set for yet another TOTS, and yet another 99 rated card.

21 goals, the most MOTM awards in Serie A, he’ll yet again be one of the best cards in FUT.

Under threat from: Joao Pedro (OVR 76)

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21