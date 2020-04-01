[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 TOTS: Serie A Prediction – Ronaldo, Immobile & more

With uncertainty over the rest of the season, EA could release these crazy cards very soon.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Apr 1, 2020
FIFA 20 Serie A TOTS Prediction Immobile

We don’t know when the season will re-start, or even if it will finish – but there is no doubt EA will still roll out their Team of the Season on FIFA 20.

Serie A has had the best title race out of any top-flight division in Europe this term, with three clubs still in the frame for the title.

We take a look at which players should receive heavily boosted TOTS items whenever they are released.

Realsports101 728x90
NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
2 Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86 – TOTS 95)
3 Juan Cuadrado (OVR 83 – TOTS 93)
4 Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 – TOTS 94)
5 Stefan de Vrij (OVR 84 – POT 94)
6 Theo Hernandez (OVR 76 – TOTS 92)
7 Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 – TOTS 96)
8 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 85 – TOTS 94)
9 Luis Alberto (OVR 84 – TOTS 95)
10 Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85 – TOTS 95)
11 Ciro Immobile (OVR 87 – TOTS 97)
12 Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – TOTS 99)

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86 – TOTS 95)

FIFA 20 Szczesny base card
FIFA 20 Szczesny TOTS prediction


It’s a tough choice in goal, but Wojciech Szczesny gets the nod.

With eight clean sheets in 19 games, and only 17 goals conceded, the Juventus stopper has a strong case for a TOTS this year.

Under threat from: Gianluigi Donnarumma (OVR 85)

Juan Cuadrado (OVR 83 – TOTS 93)

FIFA 20 Cuadrado base card
FIFA 20 Cuadrado TOTS prediction


Once again, there are limited options at right back, but with Juan Cuadrado delivering for Juve as a wing-back, the Colombian takes his spot in the back four.

Under threat from: Chris Smalling (OVR 80)

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86 – TOTS 94)

FIFA 20 Bonucci base card
fifa 20 bonucci tots prediction


It’s three for three for league-leaders Juventus in the form of centre half Leonardo Bonuccing.

Having played in all but one of the campaign, he’s been a key figure in a solid defence and has chipped in with three goals.

Under threat from: Francesco Acerbi (OVR 83)

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 84 – POT 94)

FIFA 20 De Vrij base card
FIFA 20 De Vrij TOTS prediction


There are a number of cases to partner Bonucci, but Stefan de Vrij has been the star defender for Inter Milan.

That’s no mean feat with Diego Godin and Milan Skriniar to out-perform.

Under threat from: Aleksandar Kolarov (OVR 82)

Theo Hernandez (OVR 76 – TOTS 92)

FIFA 20 Theo Hernandez base card
FIFA 20 Theo Hernandez TOTS prediction


Theo Hernandez has been AC Milan’s main man this year, with five goals and two assists the most goal contributions for The Rossoneri.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS COUNTDOWN – What we know about the biggest promo of the year

Hernandez has the potential to be one of the more meta LBs in FUT 20.

Under threat from: Marcelo Brozovic (OVR 81)

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 – TOTS 96)

FIFA 20 Dybala base card
FIFA 20 Dybala TOTS prediction


Despite no longer being the main man at Juventus, Dybala has still had an impressive season in the attack, contributing seven goals and four assists.

Given the option to leave last summer, the Argentine has bounced back and shown his worth.

Under threat from: Radja Nainggolan (OVR 83)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 85 – TOTS 94)

FIFA 20 Milinkovic Savic base card
FIFA 20 Milinkovic Savic TOTS prediction


Lazio have been a goal-scoring machine this season, with their four attacking players bulldozing defences.

Milinkovic-Savic currently has four goals and four assists, as well as five MOTM awards, more than enough to secure a TOTS spot.

Under threat from: Alejandro Gomez (OVR 85)

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 – TOTS 95)

FIFA 20 Alberto base card
FIFA 20 Alberto TOTS prediction


The league leader in assists this season, Luis Alberto has been Lazio’s main playmaker.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Premier League Prediction – Van Dijk, De Bruyne & more

The Spaniard has four goals and 13 assists this term, taking Lazio into a surprise title race.

Under threat from: Lorenzo Pellegrini (OVR 79)

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85 – TOTS 95)

fifa 20 romelu lukaku base card
fifa 20 romelu lukaku tots prediction


Romelu Lukaku has well and truly rediscovered his goal scoring ability with his move to Italy.

The Belgian has grabbed 17 goals this season for Inter, and will no doubt be receiving a TOTS item.

Under threat from: Josip Ilicic (OVR 84)

Ciro Immobile (OVR 87 – TOTS 97)

FIFA 20 Immobile base card
FIFA 20 Immobile TOTS prediction


Immobile has yet again ripped up the league with goals this season, scoring 27 goals in only 25 appearances for Lazio.

With seven assists registered as well, and eight MOTM awards, expect a massive boost to his card, making him one of the most clinical strikers this year.

Under threat from: Lautaro Martinez (OVR 84)

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – TOTS 99)

FIFA 20 Cristiano Ronaldo base card
FIFA 20 Cristiano Ronaldo TOTS prediction


No doubts here, CR7 is set for yet another TOTS, and yet another 99 rated card.

21 goals, the most MOTM awards in Serie A, he’ll yet again be one of the best cards in FUT.

Under threat from: Joao Pedro (OVR 76)

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.