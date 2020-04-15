FIFA 20 TOTS: La Liga Predictions – Messi, Ramos & more

It’s been another thrilling season in the Spanish top flight, but which players have stood out?

With the world in lockdown, there is no certainty when or if the football season will resume.

As a result, EA may opt to release their Team of the Season (so far) on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Like our other TOTS predictions (Premier League and Serie A) below we have outlined the top players in La Liga.

Keep reading for our full La Liga TOTS lineup.

Jan Oblak (OVR 91 – TOTS 97)



Being possibly the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment, with 11 clean sheets in La Liga and only 21 goals conceded, Oblak is a certainty for this years’ TOTS squad.

Under threat from: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (OVR 90)

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 – TOTS 97)



With 13 clean sheets this season, and a number of goals to his name, Sergio Ramos is set for yet another TOTS card in FIFA 20.

Under threat from: Raphael Varane (OVR 85)

Gerard Pique (OVR 88 – TOTS 95)



Another solid season from Pique, keeping a number of clean sheets this season, as well as being the leading defender for passes completed this season.

Expect a well rounded 95 rated card.

Under threat from: Diego Carlos (OVR 79)

Dani Carvajal (OVR 85 – TOTS 94)



By far the best RB this season, racking up 5 assists and 3 MOTM awards from RB for Real Madrid.

He makes it into WhoScored’s top 10 players of the season so far in the league.

Under threat from: Sergio Reguilon (OVR 80)

Sergio Busquets (OVR 89 – TOTS 96)



Such an underrated player in the Barcelona team for many years now, Busquets looks set to feature in the TOTS, with the most passes completed in the league by far.

Under threat from: Thomas Partey (OVR 82)

Casemiro (OVR 87 – TOTS 95)



Casemiro has been a rock in midfield for Madrid, amassing the most tackles and interceptions in the league by a mile – surely enough to secure him a spot in TOTS?

Under threat from: Parejo (OVR 86)

Frenkie De Jong (OVR 85 – TOTS 94)



After securing a TOTY item, De Jong has had a solid season for Barcelona, picking up several goals and assists, and a couple of MOTM awards.

While there is strong competition from other midfielders in La Liga, he has a strong chance of sneaking into TOTS.

Under threat from: Santi Cazorla (OVR 82)

Toni Kroos (OVR 88 – TOTS 95)



Kroos has had a very strong season for Madrid, with a 93.6% pass percentage, the highest in the league.

He also achieved three goals and five assists, as well as two MOTM awards.

Under threat from: Saul (OVR 85)

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – TOTS 99)





Not much that needs to be said here, it’s Lionel Messi. Most goals, most assists, most MOTM awards, 99 OVR – no brainer.

Under threat from: Gerard Moreno (OVR 81)

Luis Suarez (OVR 89 – TOTS 97)



Despite his injury, Suarez has still been one of the most prolific goalscorers this season, with 11 goals and 7 assists in just 15 starts.

Under threat from: Karim Benzema (OVR 87)

