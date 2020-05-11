BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTSSF Turkish Super Lig REVEALED – Sorloth, Cisse & more

Another squad is unveiled with Turkey’s finest now available in Ultimate Team packs!

EA Sports is stepping up its Team of the Season So Far promo in FIFA 20, with a squad being revealed for the second Monday in a row.

Following on from Friday’s La Liga TOTSSF, we now have the Turkish Super Lig side, which is packed full of talent.

Turkish Super Lig TOTSSF Revealed

SUPERSTARS – Which Super Lig player do you want to pack?

Istanbul Basakeshir’s Edin Visca headlines the side with a 93 rating, and he is supported by Fenerbahce man Max Kruse (OVR 92).

Trabzonspor trio, Jose Sosa (OVR 92), Guilherme (OVR 91) and Alexander Sorloth (OVR 91) also appear and Mariano (90) of Galatasary seeing out the 90s.

