FIFA 20 TOTS: MLS Release Date, Prediction – Vela, Martinez & more

With EA’s promotion brought forward, which Stateside stars will receive the biggest upgrades?

EA has announced that a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo will soon be released on FIFA Ultimate Team.

In line with previous years Team of the Season squads, these cards will have big upgrades and be well worth their hefty transfer values.

With the current MLS season limited to just two rounds of fixtures, an MLS squad will likely be selected from the 2019 season.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

There is no known release date for the MLS TOTSSF, but the Team of the Season So Far promo commences on Friday, 24 April, and is expected to run until Friday, 5 June.

Here’s who we think is set to make the MLS Team of the Season!

Brad Guzan (OVR 72 – TOTSSF 84)



Brad Guzan led the ‘shutout’ charts in 2019 with 14 in 34 regular-season games. The former Villa stopper could receive a TOTSSF card with an 84 overall!

Under threat from: Bill Hamid (OVR 74)

Kelvin Leerdam (OVR 70 – TOTSSF 83)



Kelvin Leerdam’s all-round displays played a major role in Seattle Sounders Championship winning 2019 season. Leerdam scored five goals from right back as well as chipping in with two assists.

Under threat from: Anton Tinnerholm (OVR 71)

Eddie Segura (OVR 69 – TOTSSF 82)



A rock in defence for LAFC, Eddie Segura featured in every game to help his side to the best defensive record in the regular season. A big upgrade could be on the cards for the 23-year-old.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Premier League Prediction – Van Dijk, De Bruyne & more

Under threat from: Reto Ziegler (OVR 70)

Ali Adnan (OVR 75 – TOTSSF 84)



One of the star performers in a miserable season for the Vancouver Whitecaps, things could have been worse for the Canadian side if it weren’t for Ali Adnan. The Iraq international provided four assists and scored once in 2019.

Under threat from: Kai Wagner (OVR 70)

Carlos Vela (OVR 83 – TOTSSF 90)



Arguably the MLS’ best player last season (Zlatan may disagree), no one can argue with Carlos Vela’s numbers. 34 goals and ten assists in just 31 games is an outstanding return in any league.

Under threat from: Michael Barrios (OVR 73)

Carles Gil (OVR 75 – TOTSSF 84)



Ex-Aston Villa midfielder Carles Gil provided 12 assists in 2019, as well as scoring 10 himself! A massive boost to his 75 OVR could be in store for the Spaniard.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS La Liga Prediction – Messi, Oblak & more

Under threat from: Maxi Moralez (OVR 76)

Pozuelo (OVR 80 – TOTSSF 87)

Toronto FC’s most important player, Pozuelo scored 12 and assisted seven goals in his first season in the MLS after joining from KRC Genk in March 2019.

Under threat from: Saphir Taider (OVR 76)

Diego Rossi (OVR 73 – TOTSSF 83)



LAFC’s other dynamic winger, Diego Rossi’s 2019 campaign tally of 16 MLS goals placed him fourth in the scoring charts. Could we see the young Uruguayan in Europe soon?

Under threat from: Nani (OVR 80)

Chris Wondolowski (OVR 69 – TOTSSF 81)



A true legend of the MLS. Chris Wondolowski will retire from football at the end of the 2020 season, but that did not stop him finding the net on 15 occasions in 2019!

Under threat from: Gyasi Zardes (OVR 72)

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

Josef Martinez (OVR 81 – TOTSSF 88)



Atlanta’s Venezuelan hitman Josef Martinez bagged a whopping 27 goals in 29 matches in 2019. Injury may restrict Martinez’s goal haul in 2020, however, he is still regarded as one of the MLS’s top players.

READ MORE: FIFA 2020 TOTS Bundesliga Prediction – Lewandowski, Sancho & more

Under threat from: Kei Kamara (OVR 74)

Heber (OVR 69 – TOTSSF 81)



Brazilian forward Heber played just 22 matches for NYCFC in 2019 and still managed 15 goals and three assists. His form could see him rewarded with an 81 OVR TOTSSF card.

Under threat from: Kacper Przybylko (OVR 69)

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 20’s Team of the Season promo