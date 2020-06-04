FIFA 20: Ultimate TOTS So Far COUNTDOWN – Loading screen REVEAL, Release date, time, card predictions, ratings, news & more

The most important squad of the prestigious promo is on its way, but which superstars will make the cut?

It’s hard to believe, but we’re fast approaching the end of the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo!

The Ultimate TOTSSF squad may well wrap up the series, so here’s what to expect, alongside the new loading screen!

Loading Screen

ALL STARS: The new selection is looking seriously impressive

An amazing line up is set to be revealed, but what cards could these three be?

Ultimate TOTSSF Predictions

This squad will be made up of the best in the world and here are a few players we think have to feature.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – TOTS 99)



Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne had every chance of breaking the Premier League assists record of 20 this season.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title

De Bruyne currently has 17 assists and with 10 games left he has time to best 20.

Head here for our full Ultimate TOTSSF prediction.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – TOTS 99)



One of the best to have ever graced the game, Lionel Messi has scored 24 goals in all competitions, with 16 assists also.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

That totals 40 goal contributions in just 31 matches as Messi missed the start of the season through injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – TOTS 99)



Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is a goalscoring freak.

At 35, Ronaldo’s powers should be waning, however, Serie A defenders have been powerless to stop CR7 as he has registered 21 goals this season.

According to fifauteam.com, the Ultimate TOTSSF will arrive on Friday, 5 June at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

We will update this page with the new squad as soon as it drops.

Last week’s TOTS

Last week saw the Ligue 1 TOTS squad arrive!

FRENCH ALL-STARS: The Ligue 1 TOTSSF is now out

Once again, PSG ran away with the league in the French top-flight, so it’s no surprise that the Parisian side has a strong representation in this TOTS squad.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate TOTSSF Prediction – Ronaldo, Ramos & more

The standout cards are obviously 98-rated Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but there are also some incredible cards for Wissam Ben Yedder (97 OVR) and Angel Di Maria (96 OVR).

Take a closer look at each Ligue 1 TOTS player here.

All TOTSSF Squads

There is a total of 16 teams that make up the TOTSSF promo.

They are as follows:

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Rest of World TOTSSF

According to fifauteam.com, the Rest of World TOTSSF will also arrive on Friday, 5 June at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

If that’s the case, we’re in for a double drop this Friday! We’ll update this page with all the new TOTSSF cards.

You can read everything you need to know about the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo here.