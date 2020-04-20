FIFA 20: EFL Team of the Season So Far Prediction (TOTSSF) – Benrahma, Mitrovic & more

Leeds will likely be well represented, but who else will receive one of EA’s most generous upgrades?

With Leeds and Coventry leading the Championship and League 1 respectively, will either team end up gaining promotion?

A more difficult decision will have to be made in League 2 with both Crewe Alexandra and Swindon joint on 69 points and Plymouth Argyle just one behind!

The league seasons in the EFL were reaching their crescendos just as lockdown was imposed, however which players had been shining until that point?

With EA announcing that they will be releasing a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo, check out who we think will make the EFL team below.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

Brice Samba (OVR 73 – TOTSSF 84)



Brice Samba has kept 12 clean sheets in his 33 appearances this season, conceding just 34 goals in that time. Nottingham Forest sit comfortably in the play-off spots but look a longshot for automatic promotion.

Under threat from: Christian Walton (OVR 69)

Luke Ayling (OVR 72 – TOTSSF 83)



An ever-present since matchday 10, Luke Ayling has four goals and four assists this season. A worthy contender for a TOTSSF card, Ayling’s OVR could reach 83.

Under threat from: Ezgjan Alioski (OVR 71)

Ben White (OVR 68 – TOTSSF 84)



Brighton loanee Ben White has been played every minute of Leeds’ league campaign as they aim for the big time once more. Bielsa will be keen to make his loan permanent after a stellar campaign.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Under threat from: Chey Dunkley (OVR 70)

Semi Ajayi (OVR 71 – TOTSSF 83)



Nigerian international Semi Ajayi has been dominant at both ends of the pitch this season. Ajayi has bagged himself five goals as well as establishing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at West Brom.

Under threat from: Joe Bryan (OVR 73)

Matheus Pereira (OVR 76 – TOTSSF 86)



Slaven Bilic’s Baggies fired themselves into the automatic promotion spots with their attacking power, amassing 64 goals so far. Matheus Pereira has played a huge part in their success with a league-high 16 assists!

Under threat from: Chris Maguire (OVR 67)

Eberechi Eze (OVR 71 – TOTSSF 83)



Eight assists and 12 goals for QPR youngster Eberechi Eze have catapulted the 21-year-old into the spotlight. Don’t be surprised to see Eze plying his trade in the Premier League next season!

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Under threat from: Conor Gallagher (OVR 61)

Kalvin Phillips (OVR 75 – TOTSSF 86)



Leeds’ midfield enforcer Kalvin Phillips has been so impressive this season that there has been talk of an England call-up. Leeds currently sit top of the Championship, with Phillips excelling under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa.

Under threat from: John Swift (OVR 72)

Said Benrahma (OVR 74 – TOTSSF 84)



Said Benrahma is arguably the most exciting player in the Championship right now. The Algerian ace has ten goals and eight assists this season to add to his vast box of tricks.

Under threat from: Bryan Mbuemo (OVR 71)

Ollie Watkins (OVR 74 – TOTSSF 84)



Brentford’s high goal output is in large part due to Ollie Watkins lethal form. The Englishman has bagged 22 goals in 37 games and is rumoured to have numerous Premier League clubs interested in him.

READ MORE: Will FIFA 21 be delayed due to Coronavirus?

Under threat from: Nahki Wells (OVR 70)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (OVR 78 – TOTSSF 87)



Fulham lead the chasing pack with Aleksandar Mitrovic spearheading their frontline. The Serbian international has proved his class with 23 goals in just 34 games and looks unlikely to remain in the Championship beyond this season.

Under threat from: Lewis Grabban (OVR 73)

Ivan Toney (OVR 68 – TOTSSF 84)



Former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney has been on fire in League 1 this season. Toney has an impressive 24 goals in just 32 games so far for the league’s top scorers Peterborough.

Under threat from: Eoin Doyle (OVR 63)

READ MORE: Have two FIFA 21 Icons already been revealed?