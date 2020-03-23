FIFA 20 Team of the Season (TOTS): Premier League Prediction – Van Dijk, De Bruyne & more

With no sign of resumption, it’s time to start awarding the best players of the season so far.

It won’t surprise that most Premier League Team of the Seasons will be dominated by Liverpool players after an imperious season under Jurgen Klopp.

Whilst Liverpool remain 25 points ahead for the foreseeable future, there were individuals who enjoyed excellent seasons too.

Caglar Soyuncu established himself as one of the most feared defenders in the league, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a shining light in a difficult season for the Gunners.

We take a look at what the PL TOTS will look like on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Alisson (OVR 89 – TOTS 98)



Despite an injury early in the season, Alisson still managed 20 league matches and showed why he is so highly regarded. The Brazilian keeper has kept more clean sheets than he conceded goals!

A TOTS card for Alisson could eclipse his 97 OVR TOTY card with a massive 98 rating. Alisson costs upwards of 50,000 just for his basic card, with his special cards costing up to 600,000!

Alternative option: Nick Pope (OVR 79)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 – TOTS 96)



Trent Alexander-Arnold has to be England’s number one right back now. Still just 21, TAA registered 12 Premier League assists this season. Sometimes questioned defensively, he has played every game this season for the league’s best defence.

Alexander-Arnold’s terrific season could earn him a 96 OVR TOTS card. The Liverpool defender costs 5,800 coins on PS4 and 7,200 on Xbox One, while his variety of special cards can cost from 30,000 up to 1 million coins!

Alternative option: Ricardo Pereira (OVR 82)

Caglar Soyuncu (OVR 79 – TOTS 89)



In just his second season in the Premier League, Caglar Soyuncu formed a terrific partnership with Jonny Evans at the heart of Leicester’s defence. The Turkish defender displayed plenty of aggression and defensive capability throughout the season as the Foxes push for Champions League football once more.

Leicester’s Turkish centre back costs under 1,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One and could be rewarded for his fine season with a place in the Premier League TOTS.

Alternative option: Joe Gomez (OVR 80)

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 – TOTS 99)



The best defender in the world right now. Virgil van Dijk is quick, strong, great in the air and good with the ball at his feet too, the complete package. Since arriving at Anfield he has taken them to the next level as they look to secure their first-ever PL title.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything we know about FIFA 21

Dutch colossus van Dijk already boasts a 99 OVR TOTY card which will be tough to beat! That card costs over 3 million coins on either console, while his basic card costs around 300,000.

Alternative option: Harry Maguire (OVR 82)

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85 – TOTS 95)



With Alexander-Arnold on the right and Andrew Robertson on the left, you know against Liverpool you won’t get a moment’s rest. Robertson is perpetual motion down the left flank affecting the play at both ends of the pitch for the whole 90 minutes. Seven assists this season too.

Robertson is one of FUT’s most popular left backs and is valued around 20,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One. With an IF and TOTY card already, a TOTS card for the Scottish international could be rated 95 OVR.

Alternative option: Lucas Digne (OVR 83)

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – TOTS 99)



In a difficult season for Man City, Kevin De Bruyne showed his quality with a league-high 17 assists in just 26 matches. Add the eight goals he scored to that and he boasts the highest goal involvements across the league. Unfortunately, KDB looks unlikely to break the assists record this season…

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Icons Swaps 3 Revealed

KDB’s superb form this season could see him receive an outrageous 99 OVR TOTS card. The Belgian star already costs over 2,000,000 coins for his TOTY card, while his basic card isn’t cheap at around 110,000.

Alternative option: Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 84)

Jordan Henderson (OVR 83 – TOTS 93)

Three goals and five assists don’t tell the full story with Jordan Henderson. Liverpool’s only defeat this season came when Henderson was out injured. The Liverpool captain filled in for Fabinho in a deeper role while the Brazilian was out injured but has also shown his qualities going forward when given the opportunity.

Henderson costs a little over 1,000 coins on the transfer market, with his IF card costing closer to 30,000. A place in TOTS could see his rating leap to 93 OVR.

Alternative option: James Maddison (OVR 82)

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 – TOTS 96)

Not quite at the level of the past two seasons, Mohamed Salah has still been a crucial part of Liverpool’s success. The Egyptian forward has 16 goals and six assists this season, leaving him third in the race for the Golden Boot and showing why he is still one of the deadliest forwards in the league.

Another successful season for Salah could see him receive a 96-rated TOTS card. Expect a TOTS card to cost a small fortune as his basic card costs minimum 81,000, while his 94 OVR Headliners card can cost over 1,000,000!

Alternative option: Adama Traore (OVR 77)

Jamie Vardy (OVR 85 – TOTS 94)

The Premier League’s top scorer so far with 19 goals, Jamie Vardy is certainly having a party. Brendan Rodgers has re-invigorated Leicester as they currently sit third, just four points behind Manchester City. Champions League football could be returning to the King Power Stadium.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Birthday Countdown

Former non-league star Vardy could see his overall rise as high as 94 should he be selected for the TOTS. Vardy’s basic card will cost you around 10,000 coins, while his Headliners card is valued at roughly 160,000.

Alternative option: Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 – TOTS 95)

Former Dortmund superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 17 goals this season make up nearly half of Arsenal’s total of 40. The Gunners have shown signs of a revival under Mikel Arteta but it is vital they keep hold of Aubameyang for next season if they are to improve.

Arsenal’s pacey forward costs 60,000 coins on the transfer market, with his various special cards ranging from 200,000 to 800,000 coins. A TOTS card will certainly be the best of the lot and could be rated 95 OVR.

Alternative option: Tammy Abraham (OVR 76)

Sadio Mane (OVR 88 – TOTS 98)

Sadio Mane’s 14 goals and nine assists leave him joint second in the Premier League for goal involvements this season. The Senegalese star has been on fire throughout the season and his relationship with both Salah and Roberto Firmino is unrivalled.

Mane could reach 98 OVR with a TOTS card, although his TOTY card with 99 Pace will be tough to beat. A TOTS card will also be Mane’s tenth different card on Ultimate Team this season, with prices ranging from 90,000 to 2,200,000!

Alternative option: Jack Grealish (OVR 80)

RealSport’s Premier League TOTS Prediction

TOTS! You wouldn’t want to face this lot.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title