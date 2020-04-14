FIFA 20: Ultimate Team of the Season Predictions (TOTS) – De Bruyne, Mane, Alberto & more

FIFA 20’s highest-rated squad is yet to be released, but who will receive these highly boosted cards?

The top leagues across Germany, Italy and Spain have all been close-fought races this season with a load of talented players in with a shout of a TOTS spot.

Liverpool has taken the Premier League by storm this year and therefore sees no less than four of their players in our FIFA 20 Ultimate Team of the Season prediction.

Of course, the likes of Lionel Messia and Cristiano Ronaldo also feature, but who else has made the cut?

Alisson (OVR 89 – TOTS 98)



A tight call between Alisson and Jan Oblak for the goalkeeping spot, the Reds stopper just edges ahead with Liverpool having been so dominant in the league this season.

Just 11 league goals conceded this year, the Brazilian has kept 12 clean sheets – a phenomenal record.

Under threat from: Jan Oblak (OVR 91)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 – TOTS 96)



12 Premier League assists is a good return for any player, but for a defender, it’s unheard of!

Already an established player in the Premier League, 21-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a mainstay in the England side for the next decade.

Under threat from: Andrew Robertson (OVR 82)

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 – TOTS 99)



Virgil van Dijk chipped in with four goals this season to go with his defensive prowess.

The giant Dutchman has solidified Liverpool’s defence since his arrival in January 2018 and transformed them into the best side in England.

Under threat from: Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 86)

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 – TOTS 97)



Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is a vital part of Los Blancos’ defence.

Madrid conceded just 19 goals in 27 La Liga matches in a closely fought title race with rivals Barcelona and the Spanish international also contributed five goals of his own.

Under threat from: Raphael Varane (OVR 85)

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – TOTS 99)



One of the best to have ever graced the game, Lionel Messi has scored 24 goals in all competitions, with 16 assists also.

That totals 40 goal contributions in just 31 matches as Messi missed the start of the season through injury.

Under threat from: Angel Di Maria (OVR 86)

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – TOTS 99)



Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne had every chance of breaking the Premier League assists record of 20 this season.

De Bruyne currently has 17 assists and with 10 games left he has time to best 20 – however, Coronavirus appears to have other ideas!

Under threat from: Neymar (OVR 92)

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 – TOTS 95)



Ex-Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto has developed into a superstar since his move to Lazio.

Alberto has provided 13 assists for his team as well as scoring four himself as Lazio have mounted their biggest title charge for years!

Under threat from: Santi Cazorla (OVR 82)

Sadio Mane (OVR 88 – TOTS 98)



African Player of the Year Sadio Mane has helped fire Liverpool to the top of the Premier League with 14 goals and nine assists this season.

Liverpool have only been outscored by Manchester City this season with Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah continuing their excellent form.

Under threat from: Jadon Sancho (OVR 84)

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – TOTS 98)



Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 39 goals in 33 games this season, with 25 coming in the Bundesliga.

The Bayern forward has been on fire with his goals helping the German giants to the top of the league as they have amassed a whopping 73 goals in just 25 league games.

Under threat from: Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89)

Ciro Immobile (OVR 86 – TOTS 95)



Ciro Immobile is the man behind Lazio’s title challenge. The Italian hitman has bagged 27 goals in just 26 games in the league as Lazio find themselves just one point behind Juventus.

If that wasn’t enough, Immobile also provided seven assists for his teammates.

Under threat from: Erling Haaland (OVR 79)

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – TOTS 99)



Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is a goalscoring freak.

At 35, Ronaldo’s powers should be waning, however Serie A defenders have been powerless to stop CR7 as he has registered 21 goals this season, scoring in 11 consecutive matches at the turn of the year.

Under threat from: Jamie Vardy (OVR 85)

RealSport’s Team of the Season Prediction

