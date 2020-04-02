FIFA 20 TOTS: Bundesliga Prediction – Lewandowski, Sancho & more

There’s been more excitement in the German top flight this term – but who should be in the best team?

We don’t know if the season will resume or even be completed, so EA could decide to drop their Team of the Season (so far) on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

We’ve already looked at the Premier League and Serie A sides, and now it’s time for our friends in the German Bundesliga.

This is who we think will make the side after an incredible campaign.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 88 – TOTS 97)



With 10 Bundesliga clean sheets, Manuel Neuer looks set to be the favourite for the starting goalkeeping position for the Team of the Season.

It would be a welcome return for the German stopper, appearing in the TOTS from FIFA 14-17, but none since.

Under threat from: Yann Sommer (OVR 84)

Achraf Hakimi (OVR 82 – TOTS 92)



Moroccan full back Achraf Hakimi has had a sensational season in the Bundesliga, racking up an impressive 10 assists, playing as an attacking right back, wing-back or even wide midfielder.

The question is now, will the youngster make his loan move from Real Madrid permanent?

Under threat from: Christopher Nkunku (OVR 77)

Mats Hummels (OVR 87 – TOTS 95)



Mats Hummels has been a key figure in the Dortmund defence that has kept them well in contention for the title.

Arriving back at Signal Iduna Park after a £40 million switch from Bayern Munich, it’s been a welcome return for the former German international.

Under threat from: Nico Elvedi (OVR 78)

Dayot Upamecano (OVR 77 – TOTS 92)



Dayot Upamecano has been a rock in that Leipzig defence that have taken the Bundesliga and Champions league by storm.

The Frenchman’s form has seen him linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Under threat from: Alphonso Davies (OVR 72)

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 – TOTS 96)



Only 19 years of age, yet Jadon Sancho is quickly turning into one of the most talented young stars in world football.

14 goals, 15 assists and six MOTM awards are some of the best returns in the entire league, and set him up for an incredible TOTS card.

Under threat from: Serge Gnabry (OVR 84)

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 86 – TOTS 95)



It was only a matter of time before Joshua Kimmich returned to the centre of midfield, and after becoming one of the best right backs in the world – it’s time for him to have a greater influence.

The 25-year-old looks set to the next Bayern captain in waiting, looking to follow on from grat midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Michael Ballack.

Under threat from: Marcel Sabitzer (OVR 81)

Thiago (OVR 87 – TOTS 94)



Partnered with Kimmich, Thiago has looked solid this season, and always offers some magic with the ball at his feet.

The Spaniard has missed just three Bundesliga games this term – one for injury, one for suspension and one rested.

Under threat from: Kai Havertz (OVR 84)

Marco Reus (OVR 88 – TOTS 97)



Another impressive season from Marco Reus, with 16 goal contributions to his name, as well a Headliner card in FUT.

This could be a huge TOTS item for BVB skipper Reus, who has operated differently this term to accommodate Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.

Under threat from: Filip Kostic (OVR 82)

Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 79 – TOTS 96)



Having only started five Bundesliga games, Norwegian wonderkid still has nine goals this season.

Let’s not forget the first half of the campaign with RB Salzburg, scoring 16 goals in 14 games.

Under threat from: Thomas Muller (OVR 86 – TOTS 94)

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – TOTS 98)

Still well in his prime, 31-year-old Robert Lewandowski has again proved he’s one of the best forwards in the world, with 25 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

Only the postponement of the season has stopped him chasing down Ciro Immobile (27 goals) for the European golden boot.

Under threat from: Alassane Plea (OVR 81)

Timo Werner (OVR 86 – TOTS 96)



RB Leipzig’s main man Timo Werner hasn’t disappointed this season, returning 21 goals and seven assists this season in the league, as well as the most MOTM awards with eight.

He’s another player linked with a summer move, with Liverpool the front runners.

Under threat from: Amine Harit (OVR 79)

