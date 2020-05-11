FIFA 20: Süper Lig TOTSSF Gaël Clichy SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The former Manchester City man is having quite the season in Turkey!

The Süper Lig Team of the Season is here!

There’s plenty of tasty cards in amongst the pack too. 93-rated Visca heads the team but there’s no fewer than six players 90 rated or above! Not bad!

As always, there’s an SBC that comes with the team and the player in the spotlight is former Premier League fullback Gael Clichy, now of Medipol Basaksehir.

It’s a cheap and cheerful SBC for you, here is how to get the Frenchman in your club.

This Gael Clichy SBC wont be around for long! It will run for just two days, expiring on Wednesday, May 13.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There is just one squad that needs submitting in order to unlock this 89-rated TOTSSF card.

The requirements are as follows:

Gaël Clichy

Minimum of one French player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Exactly 11 players in the squad

TOTAL COST: 78k PS4 / 73.5k Xbox One

You can find the solutions to this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

It’s actually quite a nice card, but it’s yet another untradeable SBC fullback(!)

He’s incredibly cheap for an 89-rated TOTS card and he has the stats to match. His 90-rated pace has made him usable and whilst 90-rated passing is very good, it’s not really neccessary for a LB.

His defensive stats (88 OVR) are nice but his 83 physicality is a little on the low side. 86 dribbling is nice if you’re going to have him run the overlap down that right flank.

He’s cheap enough and the fact he’s French means he’ll work well for a few different sides, but you’re not going to lose any sleep if you don’t pick him up.

