FIFA

FIFA 20: Rest of World (ROW) TOTS So Far REVEALED – Orsic, Junior Moraes & more

The final squad of the prestigious promo has arrived, and EA is wrapping things up with a bang!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Jun 8, 2020
fifa 20 row totssf full squad revealed

After the Ultimate Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) arrived last week, the final squad of the promo has now arrived.

Keep reading to see the full Rest of World (ROW) TOTSSF squad.

Contents hide
1 ROW TOTSSF Revealed
2 Deniz Undav SBC (TOTS 92)
3 ROW TOTSSF Objectives Evander (FC Midtjylland)

ROW TOTSSF Revealed

The ROW squad has been released, concluding the prestigious promo!

row totssf full squad fifa 20
(REST OF) WORLD BEATERS: The ROW TOTSSF squad is now out

The ROW TOTSSF squad features the best players from leagues that have not yet been featured in the promo! These players will be in packs for just four days, so make sure you act fast!

The standout cards are Dinamo Zagreb midfielder, Mislav Orsic (OVR 95), K.A.A attacking midfielder, Jonathan David (94 OVR) and Shakhtar striker, Junior Moraes (OVR 92).

Deniz Undav SBC (TOTS 92)

undav sbc row totssf fifa 20

SV Meppen striker, Deniz Undav features with a 92-rated SBC card, that includes five-star skills!

ROW TOTSSF Objectives Evander (FC Midtjylland)

evander objectives row totssf fifa 20

Brazilian centre mid, Evander, joins the ROW TOTSSF squad, with a 92-rated Objectives card.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

