FIFA 20: Rest of World (ROW) TOTS So Far REVEALED – Orsic, Junior Moraes & more

The final squad of the prestigious promo has arrived, and EA is wrapping things up with a bang!

After the Ultimate Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) arrived last week, the final squad of the promo has now arrived.

Keep reading to see the full Rest of World (ROW) TOTSSF squad.

ROW TOTSSF Revealed

The ROW squad has been released, concluding the prestigious promo!

(REST OF) WORLD BEATERS: The ROW TOTSSF squad is now out

The ROW TOTSSF squad features the best players from leagues that have not yet been featured in the promo! These players will be in packs for just four days, so make sure you act fast!

The standout cards are Dinamo Zagreb midfielder, Mislav Orsic (OVR 95), K.A.A attacking midfielder, Jonathan David (94 OVR) and Shakhtar striker, Junior Moraes (OVR 92).

Deniz Undav SBC (TOTS 92)

SV Meppen striker, Deniz Undav features with a 92-rated SBC card, that includes five-star skills!

ROW TOTSSF Objectives Evander (FC Midtjylland)

Brazilian centre mid, Evander, joins the ROW TOTSSF squad, with a 92-rated Objectives card.

