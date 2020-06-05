FIFA 20: Ultimate TOTS So Far REVEALED – Messi, Ronaldo, De Bruyne & more

The best squad of the prestigious promo is here and some of the best cards of the year have returned!

The biggest squad of the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo has arrived!

The Ultimate TOTSSF is made up of the best players around the world – keep reading to see the full squad.

Ultimate TOTSSF Revealed

FUTHEAD has revealed the Ultimate TOTSSF!

BEST OF THE BEST: The Ultimate TOTSSF has been revealed

The Ultimate TOTSSF is made up of the very best players from around the world, so you could have guessed the majority of the players who’ve made the team!

The squad is made up of five 99-rated cards in the form of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk.

BENCH BOOST: There are nine cards on the squad's bench

The likes of Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 97) and Luis Alberto (OVR 97) make it on to the subs bench amongst others.

However, there’s still more to come…

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above league have been released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

To read everything you need to know about the Team of the Season So Far promo head here.