FIFA 20: Ultimate TOTS So Far REVEALED – Messi, Ronaldo, De Bruyne & more
The best squad of the prestigious promo is here and some of the best cards of the year have returned!
The biggest squad of the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo has arrived!
The Ultimate TOTSSF is made up of the best players around the world – keep reading to see the full squad.
Ultimate TOTSSF Revealed
FUTHEAD has revealed the Ultimate TOTSSF!
The Ultimate TOTSSF is made up of the very best players from around the world, so you could have guessed the majority of the players who’ve made the team!
The squad is made up of five 99-rated cards in the form of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk.
The likes of Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 97) and Luis Alberto (OVR 97) make it on to the subs bench amongst others.
However, there’s still more to come…
SBCs and Objectives
Additional players from the above league have been released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.
To read everything you need to know about the Team of the Season So Far promo head here.