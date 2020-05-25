FIFA 21 Ratings: Premier League Prediction – De Bruyne, Van Dijk & more

These are the division’s best, but how will their OVRs change ahead of the upcoming game?

Many say the Premier League is the best league in the world, but does it have the best players?

We predict what the top players in the league will be rated on FIFA 21.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 → 91)

Undoubtedly world class, Kevin De Bruyne is regarded as the most well-rounded player in the Premier League.

The only thing that separates Manchester City’s main man from the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is his troubling injury record.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 → 91)

Liverpool hard man Virgil van Dijk should move alongside his Belgium teammate after another faultless season.

READ MORE: Who will be the best player on FIFA 21?

The Champions League may not have been retained, but the Dutchman’s crowning moment will be when he finally claims the Premier League trophy.

Sadio Mane (OVR 88 → 90)

Sadio Mane has moved beyond Mohamed Salah this season and is the frontrunner for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

18 goals in all competitions (he’s on course for 20 for the third successive season) has seen other clubs eye him up.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 → 90)

Although Mohamed Salah doesn’t grab as many headlines as he used to, he’s still smashing in the goals.

The Egyptian has already notched 20 goals this term and could reach 100 Liverpool goals within three seasons.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 → 89)

Soon to be 32, there are fears we may now have seen the best of Sergio Aguero.

Tell that to his goalscoring record, however, who could bag 30 goals for the fourth successive season at Man City.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 → 89)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s quality has perhaps been highlighted by the lack of quality in the Arsenal squad, and his versatility.

READ MORE: Who will be the fastest player on FIFA 21?

The Gunners skipper could be off in the summer, but the Premier League would be significantly weaker without him.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 88 → 89)

It was always going to be tough for Raheem Sterling to live up to last season, but, despite scoring less in the league, the City winger has a better goals-to-game average this year.

Couple that with form in an England shirt, and the 25-year-old fully merits an increase to his rating.

Alisson (OVR 89 → 89)

A reliable goalkeeper, Alisson is about to add a Premier League medal to his Champions League, Club World Cup and Copa America ones.

With that behind him, the Liverpool stopper will now have an eye on becoming the best in his position in the world.

Harry Kane (OVR 89 → 88)

I may seem harsh on Harry Kane to drop his rating, but with injuries creeping in for the England captain, it may happen for FIFA 21.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Career Mode

The Spurs talisman can rewrite that with strong performances when the season returns, ahead of what could be his last term at the club.

N’Golo Kante (OVR 89 → 88)

Another player who has been troubled by injury of late, Chelsea will hope World Cup winner N’Golo Kante shakes that off next term.

One of the few experienced heads in the Blues squad, Kante will be an important member of Frank Lampard’s squad next season.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21