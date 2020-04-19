BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTS Card Design REVEALED

EA has dropped what the superb Team of the Season So Far items will look like…

After announcing the commencement of the Team of the Season… So Far, EA Sports has now teased what the “TOTSSF” card will look like in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The biggest FUT promo of the year kicks off properly this coming week with the Community Vote Team of the Season.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

Card Design

It’s a darker blue than usual, with none of the lightning that has featured in recent years.

This is perhaps due to the face that EA has dubbed it the TOTSSF (Team of the Season So Far) has opposed to the traditional TOT.

CLEAN – The TOTSSF card design is easy on the eye

It ic complete with different shades of blue as well as a glowing background.

After voting commenced for the Community TOTSSF, the final 23 players will be announced this coming Friday, 24 April.

We also expect the English Football League TOTSSF to be named.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 20’s Team of the Season So Far!