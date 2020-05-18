BREAKING* FIFA 20: Liga NOS TOTS So Far REVEALED – Alex Telles, Pizzi & more

Portugal’s finest are featured this time around, marking the halfway point in the prestigious promo.

The eighth Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) squad has arrived, marking the halfway point in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promo.

This time around the promo features the top performers from Portgual’s Liga NOS – check out the new cards below.

Liga NOS TOTSSF

The TOTSSF squad for Portugal’s Liga NOS is now out!

PORTUGUESE PRIME: The Liga NOS TOTSSF has been released

There are still 10 games to be played in Portugal’s Liga NOS, and with just one point separating Porto and Benfica at the top of the table, the season is far from over.

The standout cards from this week’s squad are Porto’s Alex Telles (94 OVR) and Benfica players Pizzi (94 OVR) and Rafa (93 OVR).

However, there’s still more to come…

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above league have been released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

Luis Diaz SBC (TOTS 90)

Porto’s Luis Diaz also features in the squad, earning himself a 90-rated SBC card.

Jeremy Mathieu Objectives (TOTS 92)

Sporting centre back, Jeremy Mathieu, comes in with a 91-rated Objectives card.

