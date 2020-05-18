[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 20: Liga NOS TOTS So Far REVEALED – Alex Telles, Pizzi & more

Portugal’s finest are featured this time around, marking the halfway point in the prestigious promo.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 18, 2020
LIGA NOS TOTSSF

The eighth Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) squad has arrived, marking the halfway point in the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team promo.

This time around the promo features the top performers from Portgual’s Liga NOS – check out the new cards below.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

 

Contents hide
1 Liga NOS TOTSSF
2 SBCs and Objectives
2.1 Luis Diaz SBC (TOTS 90)
2.2 Jeremy Mathieu Objectives (TOTS 92)

Liga NOS TOTSSF

The TOTSSF squad for Portugal’s Liga NOS is now out!

liga nos totssf fifa 20 full squad
PORTUGUESE PRIME: The Liga NOS TOTSSF has been released

There are still 10 games to be played in Portugal’s Liga NOS, and with just one point separating Porto and Benfica at the top of the table, the season is far from over.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Ligue 1 Prediction – Neymar, Mbappe & more

The standout cards from this week’s squad are Porto’s Alex Telles (94 OVR) and Benfica players Pizzi (94 OVR) and Rafa (93 OVR).

However, there’s still more to come…

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above league have been released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

Luis Diaz SBC (TOTS 90)

luis diaz totssf sbc liga nos

Porto’s Luis Diaz also features in the squad, earning himself a 90-rated SBC card.

Jeremy Mathieu Objectives (TOTS 92)

jeremy mathieu objectives totssf liga nos

Sporting centre back, Jeremy Mathieu, comes in with a 91-rated Objectives card.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 20’s Team of the Season Promo

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon