Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Map, leaks, release date, gameplay, plot, PS5, Xbox Series X and everything you need to know

Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok is poised to be officially announced in next few weeks.

However, recent Leaks of the upcoming Ubisoft game have given fans a sneak peak into some of the expected content. This includes setting, characters, release date and more.

This comes thanks to Amazon and GameStop’s accidental listings of the upcoming AAA title.

But what else do we know? Here, we go through everything from the release date and rumours of a next-gen launch, to what we know about the gameplay.

Release date

The Game has not officially been announced yet so no pre-order dates have been given, but it is expected pre-orders will begin soon after the official announcement in February.

The expected release date is 29thSeptember 2020 and will be released on all consoles, including the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, both set to land later this year.

Plot

Ragnarok is set in the Ninth Century and follows a Viking named Jora who is female, however, some are saying the gender can be designated by the player similar to their most recent title, Assassins Creed: Odyssey.

VICIOUS VIKING: This image was leaked on a Reddit post, is this the female lead?

If these leaks are correct, this will be the first standalone, main title Assassin’s Creed game with a female lead.

Unlike other games in the series, leaks show the player exploring the world alongside four other main characters rather than a lone wonderer.

Map

Leaks from Reddit have said that the game opens with a siege of Paris in 845 CE but the player will be able to navigate through multiple cities such as London and Kiev throughout the Viking period.

The Sailing mechanic from the much-loved game Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag is back.

The sea-bound adventures of Black Flag meant that it had the largest Map at the time, and it is this aspect of the next instalment that means we expect that the Map for Ragnarok to be the biggest yet.

