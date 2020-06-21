FIFA 21: Nintendo Switch Price, Pre-order, Legacy Editon, and more

Here’s how much EA’s anticipated title will cost for Nintendo’s increasingly popular console!

Switch owners – you’ve come to the right place! Here’s everything you need to know about price, pre-ordering, and editions for FIFA 21 on Nintendo Switch!

FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Price

A welcome announcement at EA Play was that FIFA 21 will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

It’s worth noting that the version will be different from FIFA 21 on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and next-gen, as understandably the Switch’s system doesn’t have the same power behind it as the others.

But that being said, the game will include the newest kits, updated menus and new broadcasting, so we bet it’ll be great to play!

At the moment there is one Edition to pre-order, called The Legacy Edition. You’ll need the pre-mentioned platforms to explore the three other editions on offer.

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition

The Legacy Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £44.99.

And the great news is that the game itself comes in at around £10 less than the price of the Standard Edition for other platforms – so you’ll be saving from the go!

Pre-order Bonuses

At the time of writing, there are currently no listed pre-order bonuses for the Legacy Edition.

However, there are a ton of in-game bonuses, including 3 days early access to be had with other consoles, which you can find out more about right here.

FIFA 21 is set to release on 9 October 2020. We can’t wait to see how it looks and plays on the Switch.

In the meantime, for everything FIFA 21 and more, from confirmed features for Next-Gen all the way to the latest on FIFA 21 FUT – be sure to check back in with us.

