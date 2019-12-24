The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: Everything you need to know about the sequel coming to Switch – release date, trailers, gameplay, location, characters, theories, platforms, announcements & more

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (BOTW 2) is gradually becoming one of the most anticipated games of 2020.

The immense success of the prequel helped to propel Nintendo Switch sales at launch, and it has put some extra pressure on BOTW 2 to be an absolute belter.

That said, it looks like the latest instalment will be taking a dark turn from the storyline of the prequel, and we can’t wait to see where it will take Zelda and Link.

Here we sift through all the rumours and speculation and deliver the hard facts.

Remember, we’ll be updating this article every week with all the latest release date news, gameplay rumours and information.

Release date

Many fans want to see a 2020 release date for the next Legend of Zelda game, but it’s starting to look like it will be much longer of a wait.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may come to the alleged next-gen Switch

While Nintendo hasn’t provided any updates on the progression of the sequel, as reported by the Daily Express, they are allegedly looking to expand their team by bringing on experienced level designers (which is supported by Nintendo Japan’s job posts going viral last year on Twitter).

While this suggests Nintendo is searching for talented individuals, it also means we are likely to see a release in 2021 – later than anticipated.

This checks out, as there are rumours Nintendo will be launching a Switch ‘Pro’ the very same year, allegedly capable of running at 60fps and in 4K.

Nintendo will hope that the BOTW sequel can be just as good at selling consoles as the first – it proved a massive success on the Switch when it released in March 2017.

Trailer

At E3 2019, Nintendo released a teaser trailer showing Zelda exploring a spooky underground chamber with Link, and there are a few things pointing towards a dark twist in the next game.

A screenshot taken from the teaser trailer

Link and Zelda explore a dark dungeon existing beneath Hyrule, home to some creepy-looking spirits.

The trailer ends with what looks like an earthquake and Hyrule Castle collapsing into a cloud of dust. We have no idea what to make of this, but the animation already has us on the edge of our seats.

Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma has made it clear that the game is going to have a darker tone than the original Breath of the Wild, and the trailer certainly supports the notion of a dark twist.

The warrior’s corpse being resurrected by a disembodied hand is certainly a change from the cheerful storyline in The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.

